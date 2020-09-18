Moto E7 Plus will be launched in India on September 23 at 12pm (noon). The phone was originally unveiled in Brazil last week through an official listing on the company website. Now, it has got a dedicated Flipkart page with the date and time for the unveiling. While the Flipkart page does not reveal the specifications for the phone, the listing in the official website tell us what to expect from the Moto E7 Plus. It will come in two colour options and a single RAM and storage configuration.

Moto E7 Plus price in India (expected)

Motorola has not shared pricing for the Moto E7 Plus in India but Motorola had revealed earlier this week that the phone will retail at EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 13,000) in Europe. India pricing is likely to be on the same line. The phone will be offered in two colour options namely, Navy Blue and Bronze Amber that can also be seen on Flipkart. The Indian sale date for the phone will be revealed on September 23, when the phone is unveiled at 12pm (noon).

Moto E7 Plus specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto E7 Plus runs on Android 10. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with waterdrop-style notch and is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, paired with Adreno 610 GPU and 4GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Moto E7 Plus packs a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens and a secondary 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. Up front, the Moto E7 Plus features an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

The phone comes with 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card. There is a 5,000mAh battery on board the Moto E7 Plus with support for 10W charging. Connectivity options include 4G, Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Micro-USB port, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It has a rear fingerprint scanner as well. The phone measures 165.2x75.7x9.2mm and weighs 200 grams.

