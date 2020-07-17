Technology News
loading

Moto E7 Listed on Canadian Carrier Website, Priced at CAD 189

Moto E7 will come in a single colour option, with an inbuilt storage of 32GB.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 17 July 2020 10:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Moto E7 Listed on Canadian Carrier Website, Priced at CAD 189

Photo Credit: Freedom Mobile

Moto E7 comes with a 6.2-inch screen and a dual camera setup on the back

Highlights
  • Moto E7 is expected to carry a 3,550mAh battery
  • Moto E7 may also feature a fingerprint sensor on the back
  • Motorola hasn’t announced an official launch date yet

Moto E7 has been spotted on the website of Canadian carrier Freedom Mobile. Confirming some of its earlier revealed specifications, the still-unannounced Motorola phone is priced at CAD 189 (roughly Rs. 10,400) in the listing. This new development comes a day after live images of the device surfaced online, along with a hands-on video that revealed its expected design. Earlier in May the upcoming phone was reportedly listed on Android Enterprise Recommended devices list, which offered an insight into the phone's various specifications.

The Moto E7 listing on Freedom Mobile's website revealed that the phone is expected to be available in just one colour option – blue. In terms of inbuilt storage, only a 32GB variant of the phone has been listed. The phone carries a pocket-friendly price tag of CAD 189. Motorola hasn't officially announced any pricing details or a launch date yet.

Moto E7 specifications (expected)

The Freedom Mobile listing also revealed the specifications of the upcoming phone. The Moto E7 is expected to come with 2GB RAM and as mentioned earlier, 32GB onboard storage. It will feature a 6.2-inch screen and a 3,550mAh battery. In terms of camera, it features a 5-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies. Its dual camera setup on the back houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with a 2-megapixel sensor.

Although the phone is listed simply as ‘Moto E', its specifications are similar to the Moto E7 citing on Android Enterprise Recommended devices list, leading to speculations that the device is indeed the upcoming Moto E7. It is also believed that the Moto E7 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC and run on Android 10.

Live images of the new Motorola phone reportedly surfaced online yesterday. The leaks suggested that the Moto E7 will be available in two colour options, with thinner top and bottom bezels when compared to the Moto E6. The hands-on video that was leaked alongside also revealed a fingerprint sensor on the back, integrated with the Motorola batwing logo.

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto E7, Moto E7 Listing, Moto E7 Price, Moto E7 Specifications, Moto E6, Mototola
Shayak Majumder Shayak Majumder is Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. A journalist since 2013, he has worked both on the field as well as behind the desk in several organisations including Indian Express Online and MSN. As a reporter, he covered a wide range of verticals, from politics to the development sector. While at Indian Express, he regularly reviewed video games, gaming hardware and the growth of MMORPG in India. He is also a passionate musician and a former trainer, currently working on his upcoming EP. ...More
Extraction, Money Heist, The Wrong Missy Drove Netflix’s Lockdown-Hit Quarter
What's Behind the Twitter Bitcoin Hack?

Related Stories

Moto E7 Listed on Canadian Carrier Website, Priced at CAD 189
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 6 Gets a New Variant in India, With 6GB RAM + 64GB Storage
  2. Infinix Smart 4 Plus to Launch in India on July 21 at 12 Noon
  3. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro With Hole-Punch Design Launched in India
  4. Mi TV Stick With Full-HD Video Support, Android TV Launched
  5. Realme C11 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  6. MacBook Air (2020) Review
  7. OnePlus Nord Design and Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Official Launch
  8. OnePlus Nord Launching Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  9. Samsung Galaxy M31s Tipped to Launch in India in July
  10. OnePlus Nord Teased to Come With a 4,115mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco Phone With Model Number M2006C3MI Spotted on Certification Sites, Tipped to Be Rebadged Redmi 9C
  2. Moto E7 Listed on Canadian Carrier Website, Priced at CAD 189
  3. Extraction, Money Heist, The Wrong Missy Drove Netflix’s Lockdown-Hit Quarter
  4. Twitter Stepped Up Search to Fill Top Security Job Ahead of Hack
  5. eBay Said to Near $10 Billion Sale of Classified Ads Unit
  6. Netflix Adds More Than 10 Million New Subscribers, Names Ted Sarandos Co-CEO
  7. Realme Narzo 10A to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications
  8. IBM Collaborates With CBSE to Integrate AI Curriculum in 200 Schools
  9. Giant Hawaii Telescope Builders Say No Construction This Year Due to Coronavirus Pandemic
  10. Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition Aka Galaxy S20 Lite Rumoured to Feature 120Hz Display, IP68-Certified Build
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com