Moto E7 seems set to debut in the market anytime soon. While Motorola is yet to make an official announcement, some purported live images of the new smartphone have surfaced alongside a hands-on video to give us a glimpse at its design and key hardware upgrades over the existing, Moto E6. The Moto E7 has been leaked in two distinct colour options and with a waterdrop-style display notch. The phone also appears to have a dual camera setup as well as a Motorola batwing logo at the back.

As per the leaked images, courtesy 91Mobiles, the Moto E7 will come with significantly thinner top and bottom bezels over what we have on the Moto E6. There aren't likely to be any changes on the part of bezels on the sides, though. The phone also seems to have a design that is closer to that of the Moto E6 Plus and Moto E6s. However, the notch on the new model is in V-shaped, which is unlike the two Moto E6 series models that have a U-shaped notch.

The purported images also suggest the back of the Moto E7 that seems to have a glossy finish. The phone appears to have dual rear cameras separately placed in a vertical form, with one including an LED flash module. The design of the camera module looks similar to that of the Moto G8 Power Lite, though there is apparently an absence of the macro shooter.

Motorola seems to have provided its iconic fingerprint sensor at the back of the Moto E7 — integrated within the batwing logo. Furthermore, the hands-on video has been in place to give a 360-degree view of the upcoming phone and suggest the presence of an always-on display functionality.

Moto E7 specifications (rumoured)

One of the leaked images suggests the key specifications of the Moto E7. It mentions that the phone runs on Android 10 and has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC, paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. Furthermore, the phone seems to be codenamed “ginna”.

If we look at a previous report, the Moto E7 will come with a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1,520 pixels) display and include a 3,550mAh battery. It is also said to have a 13-megapixel primary camera, along with a 2-megapixel secondary camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The phone reportedly surfaced on Google Play Console and the Android Enterprise Recommended devices list in May. However, there is no word on its launch date.

