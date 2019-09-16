Technology News

Moto E6s vs Infinix Hot 8 vs Realme 3i vs Redmi 7: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Moto E6s price in India is set at Rs. 7,999 for its 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant. We compare it with Infinix Hot 8, Realme 3i, and Redmi 7.

By | Updated: 16 September 2019 19:47 IST
Moto E6s was launched in India on Monday, and its Motorola's latest budget offering

Highlights
  • Moto E6s is Motorola's latest budget offering
  • Moto E6s will go on sale from September 23
  • Here, we compare it with its biggest rivals

Moto E6s was launched in India on Monday. The latest budget smartphone by Motorola, it is in fact a rebranded Moto E6 Plus for the Indian market. At its price point, the smartphone competes with other entry-level offerings from companies like Xiaomi and Realme – with such devices as the Redmi 7 and Realme 3i giving the Moto E6s close competition. The Infinix Hote 8 is also a close competitor in terms of specifications. The Moto E6s brings many firsts to the Moto E-series, such as a dual rear camera setup and a waterdrop-shape display notch. Read on to see how well the Moto E6s compares with the Infinix Hot 8, Realme 3i, and Redmi 7 – at least, on paper.

Moto E6s vs Infinix Hot 8 vs Realme 3i vs Redmi 7: Price in India compared

The Moto E6s price in India is set at Rs. 7,999 for its lone 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant. It will go on sale in the country from September 23. On the other hand, the Infinix Hot 8 is priced at Rs. 7,999, for the same variant.

The Realme 3i on the other hand is priced at Rs. 7,999 for its 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage variant, and Rs. 9,999 for its 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant. The Redmi 7 is after a price cut now available at Rs. 7,499 for its 2GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, with its 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant priced at Rs. 8,499.

All four phones are dual-SIM offerings, offering two Nano-SIM card slots, with the Moto E6s the only one to feature slots for Nano-SIM and Micro-SIM cards. All four offer dedicated microSD card slots, with the Moto E6s and Redmi 7 supporting up to 512GB microSD card, and the Infinix Hot 8 and Realme 3i supporting up to 256GB microSD cards.

The phones run Android 9 Pie with different company customisations on top. Moto E6s is close to stock Android, while the Infinix Hot 8 runs on XOS 5.0, Realme 3i runs on ColorOS 6.0, and Redmi 7 runs MIUI 10. The Moto E6s has a 6.1-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio) display, the Infinix Hot 8 has a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio) display, the Realme 3i has a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels, 19:9 aspect ratio) display, and the Redmi 7 has a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels, 19:9 aspect ratio) display.

The Moto E6s and Infinix Hot 8 are both powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, and both come with 4GB of RAM. On the other hand, the Realme 3i runs on an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC with 3GB of RAM in its base variant, and up to 4GB of RAM. The Redmi 7 runs on an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC with 2GB of RAM in its base variant, and up to 3GB of RAM total.

Three of the smartphones bear a dual rear camera setup – Moto E6s, Realme 3i, and Redmi 7 – while the fourth, the Infinix Hot 8, bears a triple rear camera sensor. The Moto E6s has a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel rear camera setup; the Infinix Hot 8 has a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + low-light sensor rear camera setup; the Realme 3i has a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel rear camera setup, and finally, the Redmi 7 has a 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel rear camera setup. The Moto E6, Infinix Hot 8, and Redmi 7 all feature 8-megapixel selfie cameras, while the Realme 3i sports a 13-megapixel front camera.

The four phones have similar connectivity options, such as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2 (Infinix Hot 8 has Bluetooth v5.0 instead), Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Moto E6s, Infinix Hot 8, Realme 3i, and Redmi 7 also feature similar sensors, such as accelerometer, ambient light sensor, fingerprint sensor, and a proximity sensor.

In terms of dimensions and weight, the Moto E6s measures 155.6x73.06x8.6mm and weighs 149.7 grams; Infinix Hot 8 measures 165x76.3x8.7mm and weighs 179 grams; Realme 3i measures 156.1x75.6x8.3mm and weighs 175 grams, while the Redmi 7 measures 158.73x75.58x8.47mm and weighs 180 grams. The Moto E6s has a 3,000mAh battery; the Infinix Hot 8 has a 5,000mAh battery; the Realme 3i has a 4,230mAh battery, and finally, the Redmi 7 has a 4,000mAh battery.

  Moto E6s
Moto E6s
Infinix Hot 8
Infinix Hot 8
Realme 3i
Realme 3i
Xiaomi Redmi 7
Xiaomi Redmi 7
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating--
Design Rating--
Display Rating--
Software Rating--
Performance Rating--
Battery Life Rating--
Camera Rating--
Value for Money Rating--
GENERAL
BrandMotorolaInfinixRealmeXiaomi
ModelMoto E6sHot 83iRedmi 7
Release date16th September 20194th September 201915th July 2019March 2019
Launched in IndiaYesYesYesYes
Dimensions (mm)155.60 x 73.06 x 8.60165.00 x 76.30 x 8.70156.10 x 75.60 x 8.30158.73 x 75.58 x 8.47
Weight (g)149.70179.00175.00180.00
Battery capacity (mAh)3000500042304000
Removable batteryYes--No
ColoursPolished Graphite, Rich CranberryQuetzal Cyan, Cosmic PurpleDiamond Black, Diamond Blue, Diamond RedBlue, Red, Black
Body type---Plastic
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.106.526.206.26
Resolution720x1560 pixels720x1600 pixels720x1520 pixels720x1520 pixels
Aspect ratio19.5:9-19:919:9
Protection type-Gorilla GlassGorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Pixels per inch (PPI)---269
HARDWARE
Processor2GHz MHz octa-core2GHz octa-core2GHz octa-core1.8GHz octa-core
Processor makeMediaTek Helio P22MediaTek Helio P22MediaTek Helio P60Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
RAM4GB4GB4GB3GB
Internal storage64GB64GB64GB32GB
Expandable storageYesYesYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSDmicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)512256256512
Dedicated microSD slotYesYesYesYes
CAMERA
Rear camera13-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.12-micron) + 2-megapixel13-megapixel (f/1,8) + 2-megapixel13-megapixel (f/1.8) + 2-megapixel12-megapixel (f/2.2, 1.29-micron) + 2-megapixel
Rear autofocusYesPhase detection autofocusYesPhase detection autofocus
Rear flashLEDYesYesDual LED
Front camera8-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.12-micron)8-megapixel (f/2.0)13-megapixel (1.2-micron)8-megapixel (f/2.0)
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 9.0 PieAndroid PieAndroid PieAndroid 9.0 Pie
Skin-XOS 5.0ColorOS 6.0MIUI 10
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 b/g/n-802.11 b/g/n802.11 b/g/n
BluetoothYes, v 4.20Yes, v 5.00Yes, v 4.20Yes, v 4.20
NFCNo---
Micro-USBYesYesYesYes
Number of SIMs2222
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYes--Yes
USB OTG-YesYes-
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYes-YesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeMicro-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYes-YesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYesYesYes
Fingerprint sensorYesYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYesYes
Compass/ Magnetometer-YesYes-
Gyroscope--Yes-
Infinix Hot 8

Infinix Hot 8

Display6.52-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P22
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution720x1600 pixels
Realme 3i

Realme 3i

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sturdy body
  • Quick face recognition
  • Decent selfie camera
  • Smooth UI and app performance
  • Bad
  • Slow charging
  • Weak low-light camera performance
  • No stabilisation for video recording
Read detailed Realme 3i review
Display6.20-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P60
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4230mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution720x1520 pixels
Xiaomi Redmi 7

Xiaomi Redmi 7

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great battery life
  • Very good value for money
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light camera performance
  • Lots of ads in MIUI
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 7 review
Display6.26-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 632
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Resolution720x1520 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Moto E6s Price in India, Moto E6s Specifications, Redmi 7 Price in India, Redmi 7 Specifications, Realme 3i Price in India, Realme 3i Specifications, Infinix Hot 8 Price in India, Infinix Hot 8 Specifications, Realme 3i, Moto E6s, Infinix Hot 8, Redmi 7
Abhinav Lal You’ll most likely find Abhinav editing news stories, humouring his possibly unhealthy interest in playing Dota 2, and defending where his beliefs lie in the meritocracy vs. democracy debate. A science fiction and fantasy reader, he is sufficiently starry-eyed to look forward to a utopian future. More
