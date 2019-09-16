Moto E6s was launched in India on Monday. The latest budget smartphone by Motorola, it is in fact a rebranded Moto E6 Plus for the Indian market. At its price point, the smartphone competes with other entry-level offerings from companies like Xiaomi and Realme – with such devices as the Redmi 7 and Realme 3i giving the Moto E6s close competition. The Infinix Hote 8 is also a close competitor in terms of specifications. The Moto E6s brings many firsts to the Moto E-series, such as a dual rear camera setup and a waterdrop-shape display notch. Read on to see how well the Moto E6s compares with the Infinix Hot 8, Realme 3i, and Redmi 7 – at least, on paper.

Moto E6s vs Infinix Hot 8 vs Realme 3i vs Redmi 7: Price in India compared

The Moto E6s price in India is set at Rs. 7,999 for its lone 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant. It will go on sale in the country from September 23. On the other hand, the Infinix Hot 8 is priced at Rs. 7,999, for the same variant.

The Realme 3i on the other hand is priced at Rs. 7,999 for its 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage variant, and Rs. 9,999 for its 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant. The Redmi 7 is after a price cut now available at Rs. 7,499 for its 2GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, with its 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant priced at Rs. 8,499.

Moto E6s vs Infinix Hot 8 vs Realme 3i vs Redmi 7: Price in India compared

All four phones are dual-SIM offerings, offering two Nano-SIM card slots, with the Moto E6s the only one to feature slots for Nano-SIM and Micro-SIM cards. All four offer dedicated microSD card slots, with the Moto E6s and Redmi 7 supporting up to 512GB microSD card, and the Infinix Hot 8 and Realme 3i supporting up to 256GB microSD cards.

The phones run Android 9 Pie with different company customisations on top. Moto E6s is close to stock Android, while the Infinix Hot 8 runs on XOS 5.0, Realme 3i runs on ColorOS 6.0, and Redmi 7 runs MIUI 10. The Moto E6s has a 6.1-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio) display, the Infinix Hot 8 has a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio) display, the Realme 3i has a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels, 19:9 aspect ratio) display, and the Redmi 7 has a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels, 19:9 aspect ratio) display.

The Moto E6s and Infinix Hot 8 are both powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, and both come with 4GB of RAM. On the other hand, the Realme 3i runs on an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC with 3GB of RAM in its base variant, and up to 4GB of RAM. The Redmi 7 runs on an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC with 2GB of RAM in its base variant, and up to 3GB of RAM total.

Three of the smartphones bear a dual rear camera setup – Moto E6s, Realme 3i, and Redmi 7 – while the fourth, the Infinix Hot 8, bears a triple rear camera sensor. The Moto E6s has a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel rear camera setup; the Infinix Hot 8 has a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + low-light sensor rear camera setup; the Realme 3i has a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel rear camera setup, and finally, the Redmi 7 has a 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel rear camera setup. The Moto E6, Infinix Hot 8, and Redmi 7 all feature 8-megapixel selfie cameras, while the Realme 3i sports a 13-megapixel front camera.

The four phones have similar connectivity options, such as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2 (Infinix Hot 8 has Bluetooth v5.0 instead), Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Moto E6s, Infinix Hot 8, Realme 3i, and Redmi 7 also feature similar sensors, such as accelerometer, ambient light sensor, fingerprint sensor, and a proximity sensor.

In terms of dimensions and weight, the Moto E6s measures 155.6x73.06x8.6mm and weighs 149.7 grams; Infinix Hot 8 measures 165x76.3x8.7mm and weighs 179 grams; Realme 3i measures 156.1x75.6x8.3mm and weighs 175 grams, while the Redmi 7 measures 158.73x75.58x8.47mm and weighs 180 grams. The Moto E6s has a 3,000mAh battery; the Infinix Hot 8 has a 5,000mAh battery; the Realme 3i has a 4,230mAh battery, and finally, the Redmi 7 has a 4,000mAh battery.