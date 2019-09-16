AMD, Intel, Asus Bring the Energy Back to PCs at Computex 2019
Moto E6s was launched in India on Monday. The latest budget smartphone by Motorola, it is in fact a rebranded Moto E6 Plus for the Indian market. At its price point, the smartphone competes with other entry-level offerings from companies like Xiaomi and Realme – with such devices as the Redmi 7 and Realme 3i giving the Moto E6s close competition. The Infinix Hote 8 is also a close competitor in terms of specifications. The Moto E6s brings many firsts to the Moto E-series, such as a dual rear camera setup and a waterdrop-shape display notch. Read on to see how well the Moto E6s compares with the Infinix Hot 8, Realme 3i, and Redmi 7 – at least, on paper.
The Moto E6s price in India is set at Rs. 7,999 for its lone 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant. It will go on sale in the country from September 23. On the other hand, the Infinix Hot 8 is priced at Rs. 7,999, for the same variant.
The Realme 3i on the other hand is priced at Rs. 7,999 for its 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage variant, and Rs. 9,999 for its 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant. The Redmi 7 is after a price cut now available at Rs. 7,499 for its 2GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, with its 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant priced at Rs. 8,499.
All four phones are dual-SIM offerings, offering two Nano-SIM card slots, with the Moto E6s the only one to feature slots for Nano-SIM and Micro-SIM cards. All four offer dedicated microSD card slots, with the Moto E6s and Redmi 7 supporting up to 512GB microSD card, and the Infinix Hot 8 and Realme 3i supporting up to 256GB microSD cards.
The phones run Android 9 Pie with different company customisations on top. Moto E6s is close to stock Android, while the Infinix Hot 8 runs on XOS 5.0, Realme 3i runs on ColorOS 6.0, and Redmi 7 runs MIUI 10. The Moto E6s has a 6.1-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio) display, the Infinix Hot 8 has a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio) display, the Realme 3i has a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels, 19:9 aspect ratio) display, and the Redmi 7 has a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels, 19:9 aspect ratio) display.
The Moto E6s and Infinix Hot 8 are both powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, and both come with 4GB of RAM. On the other hand, the Realme 3i runs on an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC with 3GB of RAM in its base variant, and up to 4GB of RAM. The Redmi 7 runs on an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC with 2GB of RAM in its base variant, and up to 3GB of RAM total.
Three of the smartphones bear a dual rear camera setup – Moto E6s, Realme 3i, and Redmi 7 – while the fourth, the Infinix Hot 8, bears a triple rear camera sensor. The Moto E6s has a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel rear camera setup; the Infinix Hot 8 has a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + low-light sensor rear camera setup; the Realme 3i has a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel rear camera setup, and finally, the Redmi 7 has a 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel rear camera setup. The Moto E6, Infinix Hot 8, and Redmi 7 all feature 8-megapixel selfie cameras, while the Realme 3i sports a 13-megapixel front camera.
The four phones have similar connectivity options, such as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2 (Infinix Hot 8 has Bluetooth v5.0 instead), Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Moto E6s, Infinix Hot 8, Realme 3i, and Redmi 7 also feature similar sensors, such as accelerometer, ambient light sensor, fingerprint sensor, and a proximity sensor.
In terms of dimensions and weight, the Moto E6s measures 155.6x73.06x8.6mm and weighs 149.7 grams; Infinix Hot 8 measures 165x76.3x8.7mm and weighs 179 grams; Realme 3i measures 156.1x75.6x8.3mm and weighs 175 grams, while the Redmi 7 measures 158.73x75.58x8.47mm and weighs 180 grams. The Moto E6s has a 3,000mAh battery; the Infinix Hot 8 has a 5,000mAh battery; the Realme 3i has a 4,230mAh battery, and finally, the Redmi 7 has a 4,000mAh battery.
|Ratings
|Overall NDTV Rating
|-
|-
|Design Rating
|-
|-
|Display Rating
|-
|-
|Software Rating
|-
|-
|Performance Rating
|-
|-
|Battery Life Rating
|-
|-
|Camera Rating
|-
|-
|Value for Money Rating
|-
|-
|GENERAL
|Brand
|Motorola
|Infinix
|Realme
|Xiaomi
|Model
|Moto E6s
|Hot 8
|3i
|Redmi 7
|Release date
|16th September 2019
|4th September 2019
|15th July 2019
|March 2019
|Launched in India
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Dimensions (mm)
|155.60 x 73.06 x 8.60
|165.00 x 76.30 x 8.70
|156.10 x 75.60 x 8.30
|158.73 x 75.58 x 8.47
|Weight (g)
|149.70
|179.00
|175.00
|180.00
|Battery capacity (mAh)
|3000
|5000
|4230
|4000
|Removable battery
|Yes
|-
|-
|No
|Colours
|Polished Graphite, Rich Cranberry
|Quetzal Cyan, Cosmic Purple
|Diamond Black, Diamond Blue, Diamond Red
|Blue, Red, Black
|Body type
|-
|-
|-
|Plastic
|DISPLAY
|Screen size (inches)
|6.10
|6.52
|6.20
|6.26
|Resolution
|720x1560 pixels
|720x1600 pixels
|720x1520 pixels
|720x1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|-
|19:9
|19:9
|Protection type
|-
|Gorilla Glass
|Gorilla Glass
|Gorilla Glass
|Pixels per inch (PPI)
|-
|-
|-
|269
|HARDWARE
|Processor
|2GHz MHz octa-core
|2GHz octa-core
|2GHz octa-core
|1.8GHz octa-core
|Processor make
|MediaTek Helio P22
|MediaTek Helio P22
|MediaTek Helio P60
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
|RAM
|4GB
|4GB
|4GB
|3GB
|Internal storage
|64GB
|64GB
|64GB
|32GB
|Expandable storage
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Expandable storage type
|microSD
|microSD
|microSD
|microSD
|Expandable storage up to (GB)
|512
|256
|256
|512
|Dedicated microSD slot
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|CAMERA
|Rear camera
|13-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.12-micron) + 2-megapixel
|13-megapixel (f/1,8) + 2-megapixel
|13-megapixel (f/1.8) + 2-megapixel
|12-megapixel (f/2.2, 1.29-micron) + 2-megapixel
|Rear autofocus
|Yes
|Phase detection autofocus
|Yes
|Phase detection autofocus
|Rear flash
|LED
|Yes
|Yes
|Dual LED
|Front camera
|8-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.12-micron)
|8-megapixel (f/2.0)
|13-megapixel (1.2-micron)
|8-megapixel (f/2.0)
|SOFTWARE
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 Pie
|Android Pie
|Android Pie
|Android 9.0 Pie
|Skin
|-
|XOS 5.0
|ColorOS 6.0
|MIUI 10
|CONNECTIVITY
|Wi-Fi standards supported
|802.11 b/g/n
|-
|802.11 b/g/n
|802.11 b/g/n
|Bluetooth
|Yes, v 4.20
|Yes, v 5.00
|Yes, v 4.20
|Yes, v 4.20
|NFC
|No
|-
|-
|-
|Micro-USB
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIMs
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Active 4G on both SIM cards
|Yes
|-
|-
|Yes
|USB OTG
|-
|Yes
|Yes
|-
|SIM 1
|SIM Type
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|4G/ LTE
|Yes
|-
|Yes
|Yes
|SIM 2
|SIM Type
|Micro-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|4G/ LTE
|Yes
|-
|Yes
|Yes
|SENSORS
|Face unlock
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Fingerprint sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Proximity sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Accelerometer
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Compass/ Magnetometer
|-
|Yes
|Yes
|-
|Gyroscope
|-
|-
|Yes
|-
