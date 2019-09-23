Technology News
Moto E6s to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today: Price, Offers, Specifications

Moto E6s features many firsts for the Moto E6 series, including a waterdrop-style display notch and a dual rear camera setup.

By | Updated: 23 September 2019 07:00 IST
Moto E6s is a rebranded India version of the Moto E6 Plus launched in IFA earlier this month

Highlights
  • Moto E6s features a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC with 4GB of RAM
  • The Moto E6s offers new features over previous Moto E-series iterations
  • It is in fact a rebanded India version of the Moto E6 Plus

Moto E6s will go on sale for the first time in India today via Flipkart at 12pm IST. The smartphone is the latest entry-level offering from Lenovo-owned Motorola Mobility, and is in fact a rebranded Moto E6 Plus that was launched recently at IFA 2019. The Moto E6s features many firsts for the Moto E-series, including the presence of dual rear camera setup, as well as a display notch. It even has a dedicated microSD card slot. The smartphone was launched in India last week, and you can read on for more details such as the Moto E6s price in India, sale offers, and specifications.

Moto E6s price in India, sale offers

The Moto E6s has been launched in a single variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It's priced at Rs. 7,999. As we mentioned, the Moto E6s will go on sale today at 12pm (noon) IST via Flipkart. To recall, the smartphone was first launched at IFA earlier this month as the Moto E6 Plus, and then launched in India last week. Motorola has made the Moto E6s available in Polished Graphite and Rich Cranberry colour variants. Moto E6s sale offers include Rs. 2,200 Jio Cashback apart from Rs. 3,000 worth of Cleartrip vouchers.

Moto E6s specifications

The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Moto E6s runs Android 9.0 Pie, and sports a 6.1-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) Max Vision IPS display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC with 4GB of RAM.

The Moto E6s sports a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor (f/2.0 aperture, 1.12-micron pixels) and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, paired with an LED flash module. On the front, is an 8-megapixel (f/2.0 aperture, 1.12-micron pixels) sensor. It comes 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) with its own dedicated slot.

Connectivity options on the Moto E6s include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. It measures 155.6x73.06x8.6mm and weighs 149.7 grams. It sports a 3,000mAh battery. It bears a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel.

