Moto E6S is set to launch in India today. Unveiled at IFA 2019 as Moto E6 Plus this month, the new budget smartphone was recently teased on Flipkart. It comes with an HD+ display and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek processor. Other highlights of the Moto E6S include dual rear camera setup, 4GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of expandable storage. The Moto E6S launch event is taking place in New Delhi. The smartphone is expected to go on sale through Flipkart shortly after its formal debut.

Moto E6S launch time, live stream, expected price

Motorola last week sent invites for the Moto E6S launch event that will begin at 12pm (noon) IST today. As mentioned, Moto E6S is essentially the same smartphone as Moto E6 Plus. Hopefully, Motorola will reveal why it has rebranded the phone for launch in India at the event today. The event will be held in New Delhi and live streamed through YouTube. Moreover, you can stay tuned to Gadgets 360 to catch the action live.

Motorola E6S price is a mystery at this point, however it is likely to be priced aggressively. To recall, Moto E6 Plus price is set to start at EUR 139 (roughly Rs. 11,000) in Latin America and we can expect a similar pricing in India for the Moto E6S.

Moto E6S specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto E6S runs Android 9 Pie and features a 6.1-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) display. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. For photos and videos, the Moto E6S sports the dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary, depth sensor. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front along with an f/2.0 lens.

The Moto E6S has 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). The smartphone carries a rear fingerprint sensor. Besides, it packs a 3,000mAh battery.