Technology News
loading

Moto E6S With Dual Rear Cameras Launching in India on September 16, Specifications Teased

Moto E6S will feature a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

By | Updated: 10 September 2019 17:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Moto E6S With Dual Rear Cameras Launching in India on September 16, Specifications Teased

Moto E6S seems like a rebranded variant of the Moto E6 Plus smartphone

Highlights
  • Moto E6S packs 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage
  • The phone also features a 6.1-inch HD+ display
  • Moto E6S will be sold via Flipkart in India

Motorola India has sent out invites for a press event on September 16 in the country, where the company will be launching a new smartphone in partnership with Flipkart. The upcoming phone is Moto E6S. Although the Motorola invite doesn't mention the Moto E6S, Flipkart has set up a teaser page where the e-retailer has spilled the beans. Given the teaser page on Flipkart as well as the Motorola invite, the e-retailer is confirmed to carry the smartphone in the country. Moto E6S seems like a rebranded variant of the Moto E6 Plus smartphone that debuted at the IFA 2019 tech fair last week.

The Motorola invite notes that the new smartphone will be unveiled on September 16 at 12pm (noon). No other details have been mentioned; however, the key specifications present on the Flipkart teaser page pretty much confirm that Moto E6S is the 4GB RAM variant of the Moto E6 Plus smartphone. Motorola had talked about 2GB and 4GB RAM variants during IFA, but it is unclear why the company wants to rebrand it for the Indian market. One reason could be a possible trademark conflict.

To recall, Moto E6 Plus comes with features like a 6.1-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) display, the phone is powered by octa-core Helio P22 SoC and includes a 3,000mAh battery. Additionally, there is a rear fingerprint sensor on board. In terms of the imaging capabilities, the smartphone packs a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary shooter with f/2.0 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel f/2.0 selfie shooter.

Moto E6 Plus first impressions

 

The same set of specifications are expected to be present in the Moto E6S along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage as well as a microSD card slot. Flipkart teaser page already mentions many of the aforementioned specifications.

Moto E6S price is a mystery at this point, however it is likely to be priced aggressively. To recall, Moto E6 Plus price is set to start at EUR 139 in Latin America and we can expect a similar pricing in India for the Moto E6S.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Moto E6S

Moto E6S

Display6.10-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P22
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity3000mAh
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Resolution720x1560 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto E6S, Moto E6S price, Moto E6S specifications, Motorola, Moto E6 Plus
Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of Interest’ fan. More
Tata Sky Offers Discount on NCF to Subscribers Adding 'Lite' Packs: Report
Moto E6S With Dual Rear Cameras Launching in India on September 16, Specifications Teased
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 11 Won't Feature Reverse Wireless Charging, Says Apple Analyst
  2. Motorists Can Now Show Documents on DigiLocker, mParivahan App
  3. iPhone 11 Lineup: Prices, Sale Date, Rumours, and More You Need to Know
  4. Realme Set to Launch 5G Phone Based on Snapdragon 7-Series SoC
  5. Mi TV with 65-Inch 4K Display Teased to Launch in India on September 17
  6. Apple Event: iPhone 11 and Everything Else to Expect Tomorrow
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Is Coming Back: What to Expect
  8. Apple Store Goes Down Ahead of iPhone 11 Launch Today
  9. Oppo A9 2020 Launch Date in India Now September 16
  10. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple TV+ Pricing to Be Announced Today, While iPhone Lineup on 'Holding Pattern' Until 5G
  2. Moto E6S With Dual Rear Cameras Launching in India on September 16, Specifications Teased
  3. Tata Sky Offers Discount on NCF to Subscribers Adding 'Lite' Packs: Report
  4. Apple Store Goes Down Ahead of iPhone 11 Series Launch Today
  5. Mi Band 4 India Launch Confirmed, Will Be Sold via Amazon
  6. 'PUBG Addict' Allegedly Kills Father for Not Letting Him Recharge to Play Games
  7. Facebook Details Its Access to Your Location Data in iOS 13, Android 10
  8. Apple Event: iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max Price, Sale Date, and Specifications We Expect Later Today
  9. Oppo Reno Ace Teased to Sport a 90Hz Display, Launch Date Still Unknown
  10. Mission Over Mars Now Streaming on ALTBalaji and ZEE5
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.