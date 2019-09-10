Motorola India has sent out invites for a press event on September 16 in the country, where the company will be launching a new smartphone in partnership with Flipkart. The upcoming phone is Moto E6S. Although the Motorola invite doesn't mention the Moto E6S, Flipkart has set up a teaser page where the e-retailer has spilled the beans. Given the teaser page on Flipkart as well as the Motorola invite, the e-retailer is confirmed to carry the smartphone in the country. Moto E6S seems like a rebranded variant of the Moto E6 Plus smartphone that debuted at the IFA 2019 tech fair last week.

The Motorola invite notes that the new smartphone will be unveiled on September 16 at 12pm (noon). No other details have been mentioned; however, the key specifications present on the Flipkart teaser page pretty much confirm that Moto E6S is the 4GB RAM variant of the Moto E6 Plus smartphone. Motorola had talked about 2GB and 4GB RAM variants during IFA, but it is unclear why the company wants to rebrand it for the Indian market. One reason could be a possible trademark conflict.

To recall, Moto E6 Plus comes with features like a 6.1-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) display, the phone is powered by octa-core Helio P22 SoC and includes a 3,000mAh battery. Additionally, there is a rear fingerprint sensor on board. In terms of the imaging capabilities, the smartphone packs a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary shooter with f/2.0 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel f/2.0 selfie shooter.

Moto E6 Plus first impressions

The same set of specifications are expected to be present in the Moto E6S along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage as well as a microSD card slot. Flipkart teaser page already mentions many of the aforementioned specifications.

Moto E6S price is a mystery at this point, however it is likely to be priced aggressively. To recall, Moto E6 Plus price is set to start at EUR 139 in Latin America and we can expect a similar pricing in India for the Moto E6S.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.