Moto E6i has been silently launched in Brazil as a budget-friendly offering from the company. The phone is offered in a single RAM and storage configuration and two colour options. It has thick bezels all around and an especially thick chin. There is a notch for the selfie camera along with a dual rear camera setup. It is a relatively compact phone with 4G connectivity and a speaker grille on the back. Moto E6i joins Moto E6, Moto E6 Plus, and Moto E6s in Motorola's E6 series.

Moto E6i price

Moto E6i is priced at BRL 1,099 (roughly Rs. 14,900) for the sole 2GB + 32GB storage variant. It is available on Motorola Brazil website in two colour options – Pink and Titanium Grey. As of now, Motorola has not shared any information on international availability.

Moto E6i specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto E6i runs Android 10 (Go Edition). It features a 6.1-inch Max Vision display and is powered by an octa-core Unisoc Tiger SC9863A SoC with 2GB of RAM. For storage, the phone comes with 32GB onboard. The secondary SIM slot is a hybrid slot that can be used for storage expansion.

For photos and videos, Moto E6i sports a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an 80-degree f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with a 90-degree f/2.4 lens. The two sensors are vertically aligned, and the flash is located below the second sensor. At the front, phone features a 5-megapixel sensor with a 77-degree f/2.2 lens, housed in a notch.

Connectivity options on the Moto E6i include Wi-Fi, 4G, GPS/ A-GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB port for charging. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and a fingerprint scanner on the back with the Motorola logo on it. Moto E6i is backed by a 3,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. The phone measures 155.6x73x8.5mm and weighs 160 grams.

