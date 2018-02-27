Lenovo-owned Motorola's Moto G-series is already making a huge buzz in the smartphone market with rumour mills churning out reports around the upcoming Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, and Moto G6 Plus. Meanwhile, another new Motorola handset - Moto E5 Plus - is said to be in the company's pipeline and expected to be launched soon. The smartphone's official press render has been leaked showing its design and features.

Motorola was expected to unveil some of its new smartphones at the ongoing Mobile World Congress at Barcelona. However, there have been no major announcements from the company yet. While there is no clarity on when the Moto E5 Plus will launch, we at least know a few details regarding its design, thanks to popular tipster Evan Blass. As per the leaked image, the Moto E5 Plus has a display with 18:9 aspect ratio, comes with rounded corners and relatively thin bezels. Additionally, the fingerprint scanner appears to be positioned on the rear end, below the Motorola logo.

Interestingly, based on the leaked renders, the smartphone seems to sport a dual rear camera setup, but Blass does not think so. The image doesn't give too much information away, though, the handset appears to have kept the headphone jack intact and might have included a USB Type-C port at the bottom.

Notably, there is no information on when the Moto E5 Plus would start shipping, or what price it would have. For reference, Motorola had launched the Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus in June last year. The biggest USP of the Moto E4 Plus was a 5000mAh non-removable battery along with fast charging support as well. The smartphone was then launched in India in July 2017, priced at Rs. 9,999.