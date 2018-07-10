Moto E5 Plus and Moto E5 have been launched in India after many teasers, has been launched by Lenovo-owned Motorola in India. The former smartphone consists of some big highlights, including a 6-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, a mammoth 5000mAh battery, and the latest stock Android version. The smartphone has been made available exclusively on Amazon India. The smartphone was unveiled first in Brazil in April this year, alongside the Moto E5 Play, which is restricted to the US market. As we mentioned, alongside the Moto E5 Plus, the company also launched the Moto E5 in India, which will be available via Amazon India and physical retailers. The smartphones both get Moto Display and Moto Actions features, previously seen in more premium Moto models. Both models also have splash resistant nano-coating, as well as 18:9 displays.

Moto E5 Plus, Moto E5 price in India

The Moto E5 Plus price in India has been set at Rs. 11,999. The smartphone is available exclusively on Amazon India, as well as via Moto Hub stores. The smartphone is available in Black and Fine Gold colour variants. It will become available to buy on Wednesday, July 11, starting midnight tonight.

Moto E5 Plus launch offers, applicable on July 11 and July 12, include a Rs. 800 discount if using an SBI card, no-cost EMIs up to 9 months, 130GB additional data from Reliance Jio, as well as extra Rs. 1,000 off on exchange. Buyers using Paytm Mall app to purchase the smartphones at Moto Hub stores will get Rs. 1,200 cashback on mobile bill payments, recharges, or utility payments.

As for the Moto E5 price in India, the company has given it a price tag of Rs. 9,999. It is already available to buy in India via Amazon India, Moto Hub stores, and leading retail stores. Launch offers include the 130GB additional data from Jio, and the above mentioned Moto Hub-Patym Mall offer. It is available in Fine Gold and Flash Grey colour variants.

Moto E5 Plus specifications

The Moto E5 Plus runs Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box, and sports a 6-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) Max Vision IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The India variant supports dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) functionality, and is powered by a 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM. The global variant, on the other hand, is powered by the Snapdragon 435 SoC and supports single-SIM (Nano).

Moto E5 Plus, from behind

In terms of optics, the Moto E5 Plus bears a 12-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0, LED, PDAF, and laser autofocus. On the front, the smartphone gets an 5-megapixel selfie camera with selfie light. The smartphone has 32GB of inbuilt storage, and storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

Connectivity options on the handset include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, 3.5mm earphone jack, and Micro-USB port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, fingerprint reader (on the rear panel), and proximity sensor. There is a 5000mAh battery under the hood of the Moto E5 Plus, with support for 15W TurboPower charging that claims to offer 6 hours of usage in 15 minutes of charging. However, the smartphone doesn't ship with a 15W TurboPower charger in the box, instead, it ships with a 10W Rapid Charger. A fully charged battery is claimed to provide 18 hours of non-stop video playback. The Moto E5 Plus measures 160.9x75.3x9.35mm and weighs 197 grams. It is build out of 3D polymer glass.

Moto E5 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto E5 runs Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box, and sports a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) Max Vision IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC coupled with 2GB of RAM.

The Moto E5 bears a 13-megapixel rear camera, while on the front, it bears a 5-megapixel selfie camera with selfie light. The smartphone has 16GB of inbuilt storage, and storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

Connectivity options on the handset include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, 3.5mm earphone jack, and Micro-USB port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, fingerprint reader (on the rear panel), and proximity sensor. There is a 4000mAh battery under the hood of the Moto E5, with a 10W Rapid Charger in the box. It features a plastic body.