Moto E5 Plus India Launch Set for Today: How to Watch Live Stream

 
, 10 July 2018
The Moto E5 Plus price in India, release date and launch offers will be revealed at the event

Highlights

  • This is the first variant in the Moto E5 series to arrive in India
  • Launch event is slated for 2:30pm on July 10
  • The event will be live streamed on YouTube

Moto E5 Plus, the Lenovo-owned brand's latest budget smartphone, is all set to witness an unveiling in India today. The launch event will be held in New Delhi at 2:30pm IST. Key highlights of the Moto E5 Plus smartphone include a massive 5000mAh battery with fast charging support and a polymer glass back panel. It will be available in Black, Flash Grey, Mineral Blue, and Fine Gold colour variants. The Moto E5 Plus price in India, release date, and launch offer details will be announced at the event itself. To recall, the handset was initially launched, alongside the Moto E5, Moto E5 Play, and Moto G6 series, in April this year.

We expect the Moto E5 Plus specifications and features to remain the same in the Indian unit; however, we shall make clear any changes, if any, between the two after launch. We already know the smartphone will be an Amazon exclusive online, and it will also be made available via Moto Hub stores offline.

Where to watch Moto E5 Plus India launch live stream

The Moto E5 Plus India launch will be streamed online on YouTube for all the fans in the country. You can hit the play button in the video embedded below at the scheduled time, 2:30pm, to watch the Moto E5 Plus India launch live stream.

 

Moto E5 Plus specifications

The Moto E5 Plus runs Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box, and sports a 6-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. Storage on the smartphone is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). It gets a 5000mAh battery under the hood, with support for Motorola's TurboPower charging technology.

In the camera department, the Moto E5 Plus bears a single 12-megapixel sensor at back with features like an f/2.0 aperture, laser autofocus, PDAF, and an LED flash. On the front, the handset gets an 8-megapixel selfie sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a selfie light. As for connectivity, the Moto E5 Plus will arrive with 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n with hotspot, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, FM radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB.

