Motorola is all set to launch its next smartphones in the E-series and G-series this year. While there has been a lot of hype created around this week's launch event of Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, and Moto G6 Plus, the Lenovo-owned company may also be ready with two other smartphones - Moto E5 and Moto E5 Plus. Rumours surrounding the two handsets have been doing the rounds for a while now, but now we have a good look at what they might look like.

The Moto E5 and Moto E5 Plus, the successors to Motorola's Moto E4 handsets might be just around the corner as images of both the handsets have been leaked, including a Gold colour variant. Noted tipster Roland Quandt from WinFuture has posted a series of images of both Moto E5 and Moto E5 Plus. Notably, specifications of the smartphones have not been revealed in the latest leak. However, the images provide some insight into what to expect from the handsets.

As per the leaked images, the Moto E5 appears to come with only one camera at the back but the Moto E5 Plus seems to ship with a dual-camera setup with LED flash. The smartphones have included the 3.5mm headphone jack at the top of the handset. While we are not sure what material is the phones made of, but the Moto E5 smartphones appear to come in Gold, Black, and Grey coloured variants. The design is similar to another leaked render that was reported last month.

Moto E5

Photo Credit: Roland Quandt/ WinFuture

Exactly what specifications we will find inside the smartphones remain unclear as of now. The Plus version of the Moto E5 may sport a bigger display and battery, but we do not know for sure. The Moto E4 Plus packed a bigger battery than the Moto E4.

From what we know so far, the Moto E5 Plus was recently spotted on a benchmark site that revealed some of the specifications of the smartphone. It is expected to include 3GB of RAM, a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC (MSM8937) clocked at 1.4GHz, and Android 8.0.0 Oreo. Previous reports had also suggested that the Moto E5 Plus will sport a 5.8-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display and dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, coupled with f/1.75 and f/2.0 aperture respectively.

While not much is known about the Moto E5, another variant is also expected in the lineup - Moto E4 Play. We will have to wait for the launch event to know more details about the upcoming smartphones.