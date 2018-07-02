Motorola is all set to launch the Moto E5 Plus as the company's latest smartphone in India. The Lenovo-owned brand at its product launch event held in Brazil in April this year announced a refresh to its Moto G and Moto E series of smartphones. While the Moto G6 Play and Moto G6 have already made it to the Indian shores since then, the Moto E5 range is now ready to arrive in the market. In a recent development, Motorola India has revealed that one variant in the series - Moto E5 Plus - will launch in the country on July 10. Motorola has been teasing the launch of the new Moto E5 model since last week. In a new 30-second video shared by Motorola, the company emphasises the large battery and the large display size of the Moto E Plus, with the smartphone sporting a 5000mAh battery and a 6-inch display. Notably, the Moto E5 Plus will be sold exclusively via Amazon India.

Moto E5 Plus price in India

The Moto E5 Plus, at launch, was priced at EUR 169 (roughly Rs. 13,500). With specifications placing it in the budget segment, Motorola might price the variant in India at a price point below the Rs. 10,000 mark. In that case, the smartphone will compete with the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi 5, Oppo Realme 1, and even the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5.

Moto E5 Plus specifications

The Moto E5 Plus runs Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box, and sports a 6-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) Max Vision IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. Storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

In terms of optics, the Moto E5 Plus bears a 12-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0, LED, PDAF, and laser autofocus. On the front, the smartphone gets an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture and selfie light. There is a 5000mAh battery under the hood, with support for 15W TurboPower charging that claims to offer 6 hours of usage in 15 minutes of charging.

The Moto E5 series also includes the Moto E5 Play and Moto E5 Plus models. Since the Moto E5 Play is restricted to the US market, only the Moto E5 model is expected to arrive in India later this year.