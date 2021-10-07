Technology News
Moto E40 India Launch Set for October 12, 48-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Confirmed

Moto E40 will feature a 90Hz refresh rate display with a hole-punch design.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 7 October 2021 18:39 IST
Moto E40 India Launch Set for October 12, 48-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Confirmed

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Moto E40 is teased to come in Pink Clay and Carbon Gray colours

Highlights
  • Moto E40 is teased to be powered by the Unisoc T700 SoC
  • Moto E40 will pack 5,000mAh battery, 64GB internal storage
  • Moto E40 will run on stock Android 11 software

Moto E40 is all set to launch in India on October 12, Lenovo-owned Motorola has confirmed. The budget phone is being teased on Flipkart, confirming its availability on the e-commerce site. The Moto E40 specifications and design have also been teased. The phone is said to feature a triple rear camera setup with the sensors lined-up in one vertical line. Moto E40 is seen to sport a rear fingerprint sensor and it is teased to have a hole-punch display with the cutout placed on the top centre.

Motorola has announced that the Moto E40 will launch on October 12. The phone is teased on Flipkart, wherein its specifications and design details have been teased. The phone will feature a 90Hz refresh rate display with a hole-punch design and up to 400 nits peak brightness. It will be powered by the 1.8GHz Unisoc T700 octa-core processor paired with 4GB RAM. Inbuilt storage will be offered at 64GB and the phone also comes with a dedicated Google Assistant key. It will pack a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to last for up to 76 hours of music streaming, 14 hours of video playback, and 10 hours of Web browsing.

There will be a triple rear camera setup on the Moto E40 that includes a 48-megapixel main camera, dedicated depth camera, and dedicated macro vision camera. The 48-megapixel sensor comes with Quad Pixel technology that offers 4x better low light sensitivity for sharper and more vibrant photos. The phone also will pack a rear fingerprint sensor with Face Unlock and will feature an IP52 water-repellent design. Moto E40 runs on stock Android 11 software for an ad-free and bloatware-free experience, and supports a dual-SIM slot with a dedicated microSD card slot for expansion of storage (up to 1TB). Flipkart also confirms that the Moto E40 will launch in Pink Clay and Carbon Gray colour options. Pricing and launch offers of the Moto E40 will be announced on October 12.


Motorola Moto E40

Motorola Moto E40

Processor Unisoc T700
Front Camera Yes
Rear Camera Yes
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Tasneem Akolawala
Moto E40 India Launch Set for October 12, 48-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Confirmed
