Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Moto E20 Specifications and Renders Leak Online, Dual Rear Cameras and 4,000mAh Battery Tipped

Moto E20 Specifications and Renders Leak Online, Dual Rear Cameras and 4,000mAh Battery Tipped

Motorola is also tipped to be working on a Moto E30 handset.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 26 August 2021 10:49 IST
Moto E20 Specifications and Renders Leak Online, Dual Rear Cameras and 4,000mAh Battery Tipped

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

Moto E20 may feature a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop-style notch display design

Highlights
  • Moto E20 is said have codename ‘Aruba‘
  • Render leak suggests 3.5mm audio jack on top edge
  • Moto E20 may be powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core SoC

Moto E20 specifications and a fresh render have leaked online ahead of its official launch. The Moto E20 render shows the phone's design from all angles. The rumoured smartphone from Lenovo-owned Motorola is tipped to feature a waterdrop-style notch display design and have a 3.5mm audio jack. The Moto E20 may have a dual real camera setup with a cylindrical camera module placed on the top left corner of the smartphone. The leak also suggests the Moto E20 may pack a 4,000mAh battery and be powered by an octa-core processor.

Tipster Evan Blass has leaked a new render along with the specifications of the Moto E20. The tipster also confirmed that the renders shared earlier in the month were of the Moto E20. The phone is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display and run on Android 11. The Moto E20 is likely to be powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core processor paired with 2GB of RAM. Internal storage may be at 32GB. There is no clarity on whether it can be further expanded.

The Moto E20 is tipped to feature a dual camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. In the front, the phone is likely to house a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is expected to pack a 4,000mAh battery and is said to be codenamed Aruba. The Moto E20 is tipped to have the model number XT215-1.

The render leak claims that the Moto E20 will have a textured back panel with a rear fingerprint scanner and a cylindrical-shaped camera module. In the front, the phone is seen featuring a waterdrop-style notch and a significant chin at the bottom. The SIM tray is likely to sit on the left side of the phone whereas the volume and power buttons sit on the right spine. The USB charging port and the speaker grille sit at the bottom edge and a 3.5mm audio jack is seen on the top edge of the smartphone.

Motorola has not made any official announcement regarding the launch of the Moto E20. Blass also hints that a Moto E30 may also be in the works and it is currently under development with the codename ‘Cyprus'.

Moto E20

Moto E20

Display 6.50-inch
Processor 1.6GHz octa-core
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto E20, Moto E20 Specifications, Motorola, Moto E30
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Netflix Sets TUDUM, Its First Virtual Global Fan Event, for September 25; to Feature Over 70 Titles
iPhone 13 Face ID Tech May Work With Masks, Foggy Eyeglasses; Apple Reportedly Testing on Employees

Related Stories

Moto E20 Specifications and Renders Leak Online, Dual Rear Cameras and 4,000mAh Battery Tipped
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Restocks in India
  2. OnePlus 9RT Price, Complete Specifications Have Leaked Ahead of Launch
  3. iPhone 13 Face ID May Work With Masks, Foggy Glasses
  4. PS5 Restock India: Pre-Order PlayStation 5 on August 26
  5. WhatsApp Testing New Colour Scheme on Android
  6. HP Spectre x360 14 2-in-1 Laptop With 17-Hour Battery Launched in India
  7. WhatsApp May Soon Let Users Add Reactions to Their Messages
  8. iPhone 13 Series May Launch on September 17, New AirPods on September 30
  9. Vivo Y21s Specifications Tipped via US FCC, Geekbench Listings
  10. Redmi 10 Prime Launch in India Set for September 3, Xiaomi Teases
#Latest Stories
  1. Salesforce Says Will See Strong Cloud Demand Due to Hybrid Work, Beats Market Expectations for Q2 Earnings
  2. Google, Microsoft, More Tech Firms Pledge Billions in Cybersecurity After Meeting With US President
  3. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Specifications Tipped by Google Play Console Listing: Report
  4. Fast & Furious 9 Box Office Crosses $700 Million Ahead of India Release
  5. Google Said to Tap Samsung 5G Modem Tech for Next Pixel Flagship
  6. Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Beats Avengers: Endgame Record, With 355.5 Million Views
  7. Facebook Considers Forming an Election Commission to Advise on Issues Around Global Polls: Report
  8. Realme Narzo 50A Leaked Renders Show Unique Back Panel Design, Triple Rear Camera Setup, More
  9. iPhone 13 Face ID Tech May Work With Masks, Foggy Eyeglasses; Apple Reportedly Testing on Employees
  10. RailTel Launches AI-Based Attendance for 48,000 Government Schools in Assam
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com