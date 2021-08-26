Moto E20 specifications and a fresh render have leaked online ahead of its official launch. The Moto E20 render shows the phone's design from all angles. The rumoured smartphone from Lenovo-owned Motorola is tipped to feature a waterdrop-style notch display design and have a 3.5mm audio jack. The Moto E20 may have a dual real camera setup with a cylindrical camera module placed on the top left corner of the smartphone. The leak also suggests the Moto E20 may pack a 4,000mAh battery and be powered by an octa-core processor.

Tipster Evan Blass has leaked a new render along with the specifications of the Moto E20. The tipster also confirmed that the renders shared earlier in the month were of the Moto E20. The phone is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display and run on Android 11. The Moto E20 is likely to be powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core processor paired with 2GB of RAM. Internal storage may be at 32GB. There is no clarity on whether it can be further expanded.

The Moto E20 is tipped to feature a dual camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. In the front, the phone is likely to house a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is expected to pack a 4,000mAh battery and is said to be codenamed Aruba. The Moto E20 is tipped to have the model number XT215-1.

The render leak claims that the Moto E20 will have a textured back panel with a rear fingerprint scanner and a cylindrical-shaped camera module. In the front, the phone is seen featuring a waterdrop-style notch and a significant chin at the bottom. The SIM tray is likely to sit on the left side of the phone whereas the volume and power buttons sit on the right spine. The USB charging port and the speaker grille sit at the bottom edge and a 3.5mm audio jack is seen on the top edge of the smartphone.

Motorola has not made any official announcement regarding the launch of the Moto E20. Blass also hints that a Moto E30 may also be in the works and it is currently under development with the codename ‘Cyprus'.