Moto E20 (codenamed Aruba) may launch soon as appears to have surfaced in a Geekbench listing. The listing also suggests some key specifications of the upcoming budget-friendly smartphone. The exact launch date of the smartphone has not yet been confirmed. Earlier this week, notable tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) shared some official-looking renders of the smartphone, suggesting its design and some key specifications. The Moto E20 is expected to come with a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor.

The listing on Geekbench for a 'motorola aruba', thought to be the upcoming Moto E20, shows it being powered by a 1.61GHz octa-core Unisoc SoC that is paired with 2GB of RAM. It is also listed to be running Android 11. The Motorola smartphone has scored 1,467 points in the single-core test and 4,621 points in the multi-core test.

Earlier this week, tipster Blass shared some official-looking renders of the upcoming Moto E20 with model name XT2155-1 and codename Aruba. The renders show that it may come with a waterdrop-style notch in its 6.5-inch HD+ display with a thick chin. At the back, it may get a dual-camera setup placed in a cylindrical housing, with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. It may also get a 5-megapixel selfie camera. Motorola may pack a 4,000mAh battery.

Blass also confirmed that the renders of an anonymous Motorola smartphone he shared earlier this month were for the Moto E20. The smartphone is shown to have a honeycomb design at the back with the Motorola logo that doubles up as the fingerprint scanner. At the bottom, it gets a USB charging port and a speaker grille, while the top of the smartphone gets a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a SIM tray on the left, while the right side gets the power button, voice-assistant button, and volume rocker.