Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass
Moto E20 (codenamed Aruba) may launch soon as appears to have surfaced in a Geekbench listing. The listing also suggests some key specifications of the upcoming budget-friendly smartphone. The exact launch date of the smartphone has not yet been confirmed. Earlier this week, notable tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) shared some official-looking renders of the smartphone, suggesting its design and some key specifications. The Moto E20 is expected to come with a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor.
The listing on Geekbench for a 'motorola aruba', thought to be the upcoming Moto E20, shows it being powered by a 1.61GHz octa-core Unisoc SoC that is paired with 2GB of RAM. It is also listed to be running Android 11. The Motorola smartphone has scored 1,467 points in the single-core test and 4,621 points in the multi-core test.
Earlier this week, tipster Blass shared some official-looking renders of the upcoming Moto E20 with model name XT2155-1 and codename Aruba. The renders show that it may come with a waterdrop-style notch in its 6.5-inch HD+ display with a thick chin. At the back, it may get a dual-camera setup placed in a cylindrical housing, with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. It may also get a 5-megapixel selfie camera. Motorola may pack a 4,000mAh battery.
Blass also confirmed that the renders of an anonymous Motorola smartphone he shared earlier this month were for the Moto E20. The smartphone is shown to have a honeycomb design at the back with the Motorola logo that doubles up as the fingerprint scanner. At the bottom, it gets a USB charging port and a speaker grille, while the top of the smartphone gets a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a SIM tray on the left, while the right side gets the power button, voice-assistant button, and volume rocker.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement