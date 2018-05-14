Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Moto C2, Moto C2 Plus Renders Leaked, Appear to Have Moto E4-Like Design

 
14 May 2018
Moto C2, Moto C2 Plus Renders Leaked, Appear to Have Moto E4-Like Design

Moto C2 Plus

Highlights

  • Moto C2 and Moto C2 Plus renders leaked
  • The renders suggest that the models could feature Moto E4-like design
  • Moto C2 Plus appears to have a fingerprint sensor-equipped home button

After adding new models to its Moto G and Moto E families, Lenovo-owned Motorola is now apparently all set to upgrade its Moto C series by launching the Moto C2 and Moto C2 Plus. Both handsets have just appeared in a few renders that highlight their designs. If we look at the history, the new Moto C series could be launched sometime later this month as the original Moto C debuted in May last year. However, the company hasn't revealed any formal details about the new development.

As per the leaked renders, courtesy 91Mobiles, the Moto C2 and Moto C2 Plus feature the aesthetics similar to the Moto E4, though without sporting any antenna bands. Both models are not likely to include display panels with 18:9 aspect ratio and have thick bezels. This suggests that the company might continue to adhere to the dated 16:9 aspect ratio. Further, on the front, the two unannounced Moto C models have selfie flash modules. The right of the smartphones has a volume rocker and a power button.

Between the Moto C2 and Moto C2 Plus, the Plus variant appears to have a home button-embedded fingerprint sensor. The Moto C2, on the other hand, has a Moto logo in place of the home button. The back of the Moto C range has a single camera sensor that comes in a circular module. Also, there is an LED flash to brighten low-light shots and a secondary microphone is available on the Moto C2 Plus for noise cancellation purposes.

Moto C2
Specifications and availability details of the Moto C2 and Moto C2 Plus aren't revealed. Nevertheless, as we mentioned, the handsets are likely to debut soon to rival various other budget smartphones.

Comments

Further reading: Moto C2, Moto C2 Plus, Motorola, Lenovo
