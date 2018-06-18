After rumours of Motorola's new Android One-based smartphone expected to arrive soon, fresh reports are coming in that suggest the Lenovo-owned phone manufacturer might also be working on a smartphone that runs Google's Android Oreo (Go edition), targeted towards budget smartphones. Dubbed the Moto C2, this smartphone is expected to be the most affordable smartphone in the brand's lineup with features like 1GB of RAM and a 2100mAh battery. Multiple variants of this particular handset have been spotted going through certification in different regions.

The Moto C2 has been spotted on the portal of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), as first reported by Nashville Chatter Class. The report goes on to state that, previously, multiple variants of the same smartphone were spotted on other certifications sites; these include XT1920-15, XT1920-16, XT1920-18, and XT1920-19. The XT1920-15 is expected to launch in Western European markets, the XT1920-16 in EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa), and the last two variants (XT1920-18 and XT1920-19) of the purported Moto C2 are said to be made available in Latin America single-SIM and dual-SIM variants, respectively.

As for specifications, the Moto C2 will sport 1GB of RAM, 16GB of inbuilt storage, a 2000/ 2100mAh battery, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, and a Cat. 10 LTE modem, the report notes. The budget smartphone is said to measure 147.88x71.22mm. The report claims that, being an Android Oreo (Go edition) phone, the Moto C2 might sport a small 5.2-inch display with a 16:9 aspect ratio.

As for the rumoured Motorola One Power, previous leaks have suggested that this will be a mid-range smartphone with specifications on par with the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1. It is expected to feature specifications such as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, a 3780mAh battery, a 12+5-megapixel dual rear camera setup, and Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box.