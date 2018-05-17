Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Moto 1s With 5.7-Inch 18:9 Display, 4GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications

17 May 2018
Highlights

  • Moto 1s appears similar to the Moto G6
  • It is available for sale in China
  • It comes with a Snapdragon 450 SoC and 4GB of RAM

Moto 1s has been launched as the latest smartphone from the Lenovo-owned company. Motorola has unveiled the mid-range handset in China. Interestingly, it appears to be the quite similar to the Moto G6 that was launched in April this year. The key features of the handset include a 5.7-inch display, Snapdragon 450 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM, Android 8.0 Oreo, and a dual-camera setup. It also has a glass back, fingerprint sensor, and a 3000mAh battery.

The announcement of the Moto 1s launch was made by the company via microblogging site Weibo. The Moto 1s comes in Victoria Blue and Charlotte Powder colour variants. It is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 15,900). The smartphone is already available for purchase via Lenovo's online shop as well as Motorola store in China. However, there is no clarity on the price, release date, or availability in India.

Moto 1s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto 1s runs Android 8.0 Oreo with the company's ZUI 3.5 skin on top. It sports a 5.7-inch (1080x2160 pixels) full-HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor that clocks up to 1.8GHz. The Moto 1s comes in only one 4GB RAM variant.

In terms of optics, the Moto 1s sports a dual camera setup at the back with a 12-megapixel sensor with autofocus and f/1.8 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture. It has additional features such as background blur, background replacement, black-and-white mode, spot colour mode, time-lapse video, and more. Also, on the front, the smartphone has a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The Moto 1s s equipped with 64GB inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). The smartphone is fuelled by a 3000mAh battery. Connectivity options on the handset include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n. Sensors on board the smartphone are an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. There is a fingerprint sensor as well. In terms of dimensions, the smartphone measures 154.5x72.3x8.3mm and weighs 168 grams. It also comes with Dolby audio technology, and P2i nano splash-proof coating for water resistance.

Motorola Moto 1s

Motorola Moto 1s

Display5.70-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.0 Oreo
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
