Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Mobile World Congress 2020 to Go Ahead as Planned After LG Pulls Out Over Coronavirus Outbreak

Mobile World Congress 2020 to Go Ahead as Planned After LG Pulls Out Over Coronavirus Outbreak

GSMA this week announced measures to help prevent the spread of the virus across the event's three main venues.

By | Updated: 6 February 2020 09:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Mobile World Congress 2020 to Go Ahead as Planned After LG Pulls Out Over Coronavirus Outbreak

MWC has come under scrutiny since the outbreak of coronavirus

Highlights
  • MWC attracts more than 100,000 visitors
  • It will go ahead as planned this month
  • LG Electronics withdrew due to the coronavirus outbreak

An international telecoms conference in Barcelona that attracts more than 100,000 visitors will go ahead as planned this month, the organiser said, even after Korea's LG Electronics withdrew due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Mobile World Congress (MWC) has come under scrutiny since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus epidemic a public health emergency of international concern. GSMA, an industry association representing more than 750 operators and 400 companies in the mobile business, said it had seen minimal impact so far on the event, which would be held as scheduled on February 24-27.

"We have spoken to LG and regret not to see them at this year's MWC20 Barcelona," a GSMA spokesperson said in response to a Reuters inquiry following the announcement by the South Korean electronics group.

The association this week announced measures to help prevent the spread of the virus across the event's three main venues, including changing microphones between speakers and advising all attendees to adopt a "no-handshake policy".

The newly identified virus, which first appeared in Wuhan late last year, has killed nearly 500 people in China, as well as one person in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines.

Mainland China has reported more than 24,000 confirmed cases, while more than 150 cases have been confirmed in two dozen countries and regions around the world.

On Wednesday, China's Huawei Technologies said it would take part in the congress as planned. "We are keeping a close eye on matters and having to internally adjust accordingly and responsibly," said a spokesman.

China's ZTE and mobile phone maker Oppo said they would continue with plans to exhibit at the event while IT services provider NEC said it was pushing forward with plans to attend for now.

ZTE Corp said all its staff and management travelling to the Congress from mainland China would undergo two weeks of self isolation after their arrival in Europe and the company would also disinfect its exhibition stand daily. But the company said the majority of its staff attending would travel from Europe rather than mainland China.

South Korean media said LG Elecronics, which is losing money on mobile business, had been planning to unveil its new flagship smartphones at the Congress.

In 2019, some 6 percent of Mobile World Congress attendees were from China, according to GSMA's post-congress report. Most attendees were from Europe, around 64 percent, as were about 45 percent of the exhibitors.

The GSMA estimates that the Mobile World Congress boosted the local Barcelona economy by around EUR 470 million ($520 million) last year, as delegates pack the city's hotels, wine and dine contacts and pile into taxis to the sprawling Fira trade fair ground that hosts the event.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: MWC, MWC 2020, GSMA, LG
NASA Astronaut Christina Koch Returning to Earth After Record Space Station Mission

Related Stories

Mobile World Congress 2020 to Go Ahead as Planned After LG Pulls Out Over Coronavirus Outbreak
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X2 Review
  2. Realme C3 to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  3. Poco X2 With 120Hz Display, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  4. Pablo Escobar’s Brother Launches an Affordable Samsung Galaxy Fold Clone
  5. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Surface on Amazon India Affiliate Page
  6. Nikon Z50 Mirrorless Camera With 20.9-Megapixel Sensor Launched in India
  7. Realme 6 Pro Gets Certified, Tipping an Imminent Launch
  8. Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Said to Launch on February 13
  9. Watch: Man Creates Fake Traffic Jam Using 99 Smartphones
  10. Samsung Galaxy M31 Teased to Debut With 64-Megapixel Camera
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme’s First Global Phone Launch Event Announced for MWC 2020, 5G Smartphone Expected
  2. Mobile World Congress 2020 to Go Ahead as Planned After LG Pulls Out Over Coronavirus Outbreak
  3. Coronavirus: Qualcomm Says China Virus Threatens Mobile Phone Industry Disruption
  4. NASA Astronaut Christina Koch Returning to Earth After Record Space Station Mission
  5. Realme C3 to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications, and How to Watch Live Stream
  6. Google Assistant Gets Easier to Find, Improved Notification Controls
  7. Nikon Z50 APS-C Mirrorless Camera Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 72,995
  8. Instagram Now Lets Users Reply to Their Friends' Stories Using GIFs From Giphy
  9. Poco India Says It's Prepared With 1-Month's Stock Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
  10. Pluto's Icy Heart Regulates Its Atmospheric Circulation: Study
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.