Mobiistar XQ Dual and CQ were launched in India on Wednesday at an event in New Delhi. Both new smartphones are the first in the 'Selfie Star' series that the Vietnamese company has brought to the Indian market to offer enhanced selfies. Similar to other many other selfie-focused handsets, the Mobiistar XQ Dual comes with a dual selfie camera setup. The company has also included features such as Beauty filter that is touted to use upgraded photo-processing algorithms to brighten and soften the skin. Both new Mobiistar models will go on sale in India exclusively via Flipkart from May 30.

Mobiistar XQ Dual, CQ prices in India, launch offers

Mobiistar XQ Dual price in India has been set at Rs. 7,999, while the CQ comes with a price tag of Rs. 4,999. Both will be available for purchase in Black and Gold colour options through Flipkart on May 30 starting 12pm IST. Customers buying the new Mobiistar models will get a guaranteed Rs. 1,000 exchange offer in lieu of their old devices. Additionally, the smartphones come with a Complete Mobile Protection that covers both hardware and software issues in addition to broken screen, liquid damage. All this will be available at a price of Rs. 99. The service will also be offered with doorstep pickup and drop.

Notably, the Mobiistar XQ Dual and CQ also come under Reliance Jio's 'Jio Football Offer' that makes customers entitled to receive a cashback worth Rs. 2,200 by recharging their Jio connections with a Rs. 198 or Rs. 299 prepaid pack on or before June 30. After the first successful recharge, the customers will receive 44 vouchers of Rs. 50 each that will be credited to the MyJio app and can be redeemed one at a time against subsequent recharges.

Mobiistar XQ Dual, CQ specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Mobiistar XQ Dual runs Android 7.1.2 Nougat and features a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS display with 400ppi of pixel density and Asahi Dragontrail 2.5D glass protection. Under the hood, there is a 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC, coupled with Adreno 505 GPU and 3GB of RAM. The handset has a 13-megapixel camera sensor on the back with an f/2.0 aperture and a dual-tone LED flash. The rear camera sensor also has phase-detection autofocus (PDAF) and supports features including seven-level Face Beauty, Professional Mode, Camera Filter, HDR, and Night mode. For selfies, the dual front camera setup has a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. The smartphone also has a Screen Flash feature to let users capture their self-portrait shots under low light.

Mobiistar has provided 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB) available in a hybrid configuration. In terms of connectivity, the Mobiistar XQ Dual has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. The smartphone also features a rear-facing fingerprint sensor that is rated to unlock the screen in 0.3 seconds. Besides, it packs a 3000mAh battery and measures 154.3x76.6x7.9mm.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Mobiistar CQ, on the other hand, has a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display with a 2.5D curved glass protection on top. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, paired with 2GB RAM. Unlike the dual selfie camera-featured XQ Dual, the Mobiistar CQ sports a single, 13-megapixel camera sensor on the front. The back of the smartphone has an 8-megapixel sensor with an autofocus, f/2.0 aperture lens and an LED flash.

The Mobiistar CQ has 16GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). The smartphone has 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the connectivity front. Besides, it packs a 3000mAh battery.

"With our aim to make the selfie experience and technology more accessible to users without having to compromise, we focused on developing products with salient features and a selfie camera that will ensure fine picture quality- all available at a compelling value," said Carl Ngo, co-founder and CEO, Mobiistar, in a press statement.