Vietnamese smartphone brand Mobiistar on Thursday launched the Mobiistar X1 Notch in India, featuring a 13-megapixel selfie camera as its biggest highlight. The Mobiistar X1 Notch, as its name implies, also sports a notch display, with an immersive ‘FullView' aspect ratio. "This smartphone brings latest trends in technology at a very compelling price for its users," said Carl Ngo, Co-founder and CEO of Mobiistar, India and Global.

Mobiistar X1 Notch price in India

The Mobiistar X1 Notch price in India starts at Rs. 8,499 for the 2GB RAM/ 16GB inbuilt storage model, going up to Rs. 9,499 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage model. It will be available via offline stores in Gradient Shine, Midnight Black, and Sapphire Blue. Mobiistar has also partnered with Reliance Jio where Jio users will get Rs. 2,200 cashback with newly-launched Mobiistar devices. They can enjoy unlimited data, free voice calls, free roaming, unlimited SMS messages (100 a day), video calls with a complimentary Jio apps subscription for Rs. 198/ Rs. 299 only. The company has also tied up with Gaana to offer 60 days of ad-free HD music streaming via the Gaana app.

Mobiistar X1 Notch specifications

The dual-SIM, dual-VoLTE Mobiistar X1 Notch sports a 5.7-inch HD+ display with 2.5D curved glass. The company is touting that the smartphone comes with a facial unlock feature, apart from a fingerprint sensor. It bears AI-powered 13-megapixel cameras on both the front and rear. It houses a 3,020mAh battery.

Aniruddha Deb, Chief Marketing Officer, Mobiistar India adds, “Our campaign for X1 Notch is an interesting take on our consumer's life since it showcases how the phone is not only adding value to lives but also enabling people realise their dreams. Mobiistar has always stood strong as a propeller of confidence and aspirations and this new campaign adds another dimension to our vision of ‘Shine and Enjoy More'.”

Written with inputs from IANS