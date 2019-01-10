NDTV Gadgets360.com

Mobiistar X1 Notch With FullView Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

, 10 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Mobiistar X1 Notch With FullView Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Highlights

  • Mobiistar X1 Notch price in India starts at Rs. 8,499
  • X1 Notch sports a 5.7-inch HD+ display with 2.5D curved glass
  • It will be available in Gradient Shine, Midnight Black, and Sapphire Blue

Vietnamese smartphone brand Mobiistar on Thursday launched the Mobiistar X1 Notch in India, featuring a 13-megapixel selfie camera as its biggest highlight. The Mobiistar X1 Notch, as its name implies, also sports a notch display, with an immersive ‘FullView' aspect ratio. "This smartphone brings latest trends in technology at a very compelling price for its users," said Carl Ngo, Co-founder and CEO of Mobiistar, India and Global.

Mobiistar X1 Notch price in India

The Mobiistar X1 Notch price in India starts at Rs. 8,499 for the 2GB RAM/ 16GB inbuilt storage model, going up to Rs. 9,499 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage model. It will be available via offline stores in Gradient Shine, Midnight Black, and Sapphire Blue. Mobiistar has also partnered with Reliance Jio where Jio users will get Rs. 2,200 cashback with newly-launched Mobiistar devices.  They can enjoy unlimited data, free voice calls, free roaming, unlimited SMS messages (100 a day), video calls with a complimentary Jio apps subscription for Rs. 198/ Rs. 299 only. The company has also tied up with Gaana to offer 60 days of ad-free HD music streaming via the Gaana app.

Mobiistar X1 Notch specifications

The dual-SIM, dual-VoLTE Mobiistar X1 Notch sports a 5.7-inch HD+ display with 2.5D curved glass. The company is touting that the smartphone comes with a facial unlock feature, apart from a fingerprint sensor. It bears AI-powered 13-megapixel cameras on both the front and rear. It houses a 3,020mAh battery.

Aniruddha Deb, Chief Marketing Officer, Mobiistar India adds, “Our campaign for X1 Notch is an interesting take on our consumer's life since it showcases how the phone is not only adding value to lives but also enabling people realise their dreams. Mobiistar has always stood strong as a propeller of confidence and aspirations and this new campaign adds another dimension to our vision of ‘Shine and Enjoy More'.”

Written with inputs from IANS

Comments

For the biggest CES 2019 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Mobiistar X1 Notch

Mobiistar X1 Notch

Display5.60-inch
Front Camera13-megapixel
RAM2GB
OSAndroid
Storage16GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity3020mAh
Further reading: Mobiistar, Mobiistar X1 Notch
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Apple Watch, AirPods Selling Way More Than iPod Ever Did: Tim Cook
Mobiistar X1 Notch With FullView Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Coolpad Note 8
TRENDING
  1. Mi Soundbar Launched in India by Xiaomi: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Redmi Note 7 With 48-Megapixel Camera, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  3. WhatsApp to Soon Protect Your Chats via Fingerprint Authentication: Report
  4. Honor View 20 India Pre-Booking Starts January 15: Offers Detailed
  5. Xiaomi Mi TV India Launch Set for Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  6. Huawei Y9 (2019) With Dual Rear, Front Cameras Launched in India
  7. KhaaliJeb Is a New UPI Payments App That Wants to Appeal to Students
  8. Audio Technica to Take on Bose and Sony With These New Wireless Headphones
  9. Xiaomi Mi Box 4 SE Smart Set-Top Box With PatchWall UI Launched
  10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 12,999
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.