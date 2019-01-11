NDTV Gadgets360.com

Mobiistar X1 Notch With FullView Display Introduced in India: Price, Specifications

, 11 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Mobiistar X1 Notch With FullView Display Introduced in India: Price, Specifications

Mobiistar X1 Notch has been priced starting Rs. 8,499 in the country

Highlights

  • Mobiistar X1 Notch price in India starts at Rs. 8,499
  • Mobiistar X1 Notch sports a 5.7-inch HD+ display with 2.5D curved glass
  • It will be available in Gradient Shine, Midnight Black, and Sapphire Blue

Vietnamese smartphone brand Mobiistar on Thursday launched the Mobiistar X1 Notch in India, featuring a 13-megapixel selfie camera as its biggest highlight. The Mobiistar X1 Notch, as its name implies, also sports a notch display, with an immersive ‘FullView' aspect ratio. The phone will be offered in two variants, however the exact availability details are unclear at the point. We expect the handset to go on sale in the coming days. "This smartphone brings latest trends in technology at a very compelling price for its users," said Carl Ngo, Co-founder and CEO of Mobiistar, India and Global.

Mobiistar X1 Notch price in India

The Mobiistar X1 Notch price in India starts at Rs. 8,499 for the 2GB RAM/ 16GB inbuilt storage model, going up to Rs. 9,499 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage model. It will be available via offline stores in Gradient Shine, Midnight Black, and Sapphire Blue. Mobiistar has also partnered with Reliance Jio where Jio users will get Rs. 2,200 cashback with newly-launched Mobiistar devices.  They can enjoy unlimited data, free voice calls, free roaming, unlimited SMS messages (100 a day), video calls with a complimentary Jio apps subscription for Rs. 198/ Rs. 299 only. The company has also tied up with Gaana to offer 60 days of ad-free HD music streaming via the Gaana app.

Mobiistar X1 Notch specifications

The dual-SIM, dual-VoLTE Mobiistar X1 Notch sports a 5.7-inch HD+ display with 2.5D curved glass. The company is touting that the smartphone comes with a facial unlock feature, apart from a fingerprint sensor. It bears AI-powered 13-megapixel cameras on both the front and rear. It houses a 3,020mAh battery.

Aniruddha Deb, Chief Marketing Officer, Mobiistar India adds, “Our campaign for X1 Notch is an interesting take on our consumer's life since it showcases how the phone is not only adding value to lives but also enabling people realise their dreams. Mobiistar has always stood strong as a propeller of confidence and aspirations and this new campaign adds another dimension to our vision of ‘Shine and Enjoy More'.”

Written with inputs from IANS

Comments

For the biggest CES 2019 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Mobiistar X1 Notch

Mobiistar X1 Notch

Display5.60-inch
Front Camera13-megapixel
RAM2GB
OSAndroid
Storage16GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity3020mAh
Further reading: Mobiistar, Mobiistar X1 Notch
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Apple Watch, AirPods Selling Way More Than iPod Ever Did: Tim Cook
Instagram Now Lets iOS Users Post the Same Content to Multiple Accounts at the Same Time
Mobiistar X1 Notch With FullView Display Introduced in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Read in: हिंदी বাংলা
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Coolpad Note 8
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 With 48-Megapixel Camera, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  2. Mi Soundbar Launched in India by Xiaomi: Everything You Need to Know
  3. High-Tech Peephole, Smart Bra, and Other Interesting Gadgets at CES
  4. Hotstar Pulls Controversial Hardik Pandya Koffee with Karan Episode
  5. Realme Announces January Update Schedule for 5 of Its Smartphones
  6. WhatsApp to Soon Protect Your Chats via Fingerprint Authentication: Report
  7. Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-Inch, Mi TV 4A Pro 43-Inch Launched in India
  8. OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Review
  9. Redmi Note 7 vs Realme U1 vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2
  10. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), Galaxy A9 (2018) Price in India Slashed
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.