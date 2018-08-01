Mobiistar on Wednesday announced its entry into India's offline market with 5 selfie-centric smartphones. The new smartphones — Mobiistar C1, C1 Lite, C2, E1 Selfie, and X1 Dual — have been priced in the budget segment and they come with a brand promise of 'Enjoy More'. The price of the smartphones in India fall in the Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 11,000 bracket. Notably, all the handsets will be available at offline stores across the country starting August 2. Mobiistar aims to bolster its operations in India by partnering with 600 distributors across the country to make an entry to the offline market. The company also claims to have over 1,000 service centres in the country.

Carl Ngo, co-founder and CEO of Mobiistar, India and Global said in a statement, "Our phones cater to the selfie driven Indian who is also cost conscious thus Mobiistar provides a meaningful user experience with affordability. We want to give our consumers a chance to shine and Enjoy More through our new range and provide them with excellent service quality assuring them end to end convenience. With our new range of selfie centric smartphones, we aim to be the part of top 5 smartphone brands in the affordable segment by the end of the year."

Most of the new smartphones from Mobiistar have been priced in the budget segment. The C1 Lite will be available at Rs. 4,340, the C1 has been priced at Rs. 5,400, C2 at Rs. 6,300, E1 Selfie at Rs. 8,400, and the X1 Dual will be available at Rs. 10,500.

Mobiistar C1 specifications

The Mobiistar C1 sports a 5.34-inch FWVGA+ (480x960 pixels) IPS display. It comes with a full view display and a 2.75D curved screen. The C1 comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM with an expandable storage of 128GB. Mobiistar has equipped the C1 smartphones with a dual hybrid sim slot. In terms of optics, the Mobiistar C1 sports an 8-megapixel front camera and a 5-megapixel rear camera. The C1 comes with 3000mAh battery.

Mobiistar C1

Mobiistar C1 Lite specifications

The Mobiistar C1 Lite sports a 5.34-inch FWVGA+ (480x960 pixels) IPS display. It comes with a full view display and a 2.75D curved screen. The C Lite comes with 1GB RAM, 8GB ROM and expandable memory of 128GB. The Mobiistar C Lite comes with a 5-megapixel selfie camera and a 5-megapixel rear camera. The C1 Lite comes with 2700mAh battery.

Mobiistar C1 Lite

Mobiistar C2 specifications

The Mobiistar C2 sports a 5.34-inch FWVGA+ (480x960 pixels) IPS display. It comes with a full view display and a 2.75D curved screen. The C2 comes with 2GB RAM each and 16GB ROM with an expandable storage of 128GB. Mobiistar has equipped the C2 smartphone with a dual hybrid sim slot. The Mobiistar C2 comes with a dual sim slot and a micro SD card slot. The Mobiistar C2 features an 8-megapixel selfie camera and an 8-megapixel rear camera. It is equipped with autofocus and LED flash. The C2 comes with 3000mAh battery.

Mobiistar C2

Mobiistar E1 Selfie specifications

The Mobiistar E1 Selfie sports a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) IPS display. It comes with a full view display with 2.5D curved design and has 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM and an expandable storage of up to 128 GB. The company has equipped E1 Selfie smartphone with a dual hybrid sim slot. The Mobiistar E1 Selfie smartphone sports a 13-megapixel selfie camera and 13-megapixel rear camera with autofocus and LED flash. The brand claims that the E1 Selfie produces "exceptionally clear and bright images that are best in the segment.” Its battery capacity is 3000mAh.

Mobiistar X1 Dual specifications

The Mobiistar X1 Dual sports a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) IPS display. It comes with a full view display and a 2.75D curved screen. The X1 Dual comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM, expandable storage up to 128GB. Mobiistar has equipped the X1 Dual smartphone with a dual hybrid sim slot. The Mobiistar X1 Dual is equipped with 13-megapixel and 8-megapixel dual selfie camera. The X1 Dual has a specialised 120-degree wide-angle 8-megapixel camera that captures a wider view. The phone also comes equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera. It comes with 3000mAh battery.

Apart from these, all the five smartphones are equipped with a 7-level face beauty mode with upgraded photo-processing algorithms. The beauty filter is claimed to be optimised to capture selfies that can "brighten and soften the skin, enlarge eyes and enhance the v-line of the face."