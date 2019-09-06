Technology News
loading

Xiaomi Testing an Ad Switch Tool in MIUI to Let Users Opt Out of Seeing Ads

Xiaomi is also working on a minimalist version of its native Web browser.

By | Updated: 6 September 2019 19:26 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Testing an Ad Switch Tool in MIUI to Let Users Opt Out of Seeing Ads

Photo Credit: Weibo

MIUI currently allows users to stop spammy notifications to a small extent

Highlights
  • MIUI’s ad switch feature is currently under development phase in China
  • It will soon be rolled out with an update via the stable channel
  • The ad stopping tool might be limited to a small number of phones

Xiaomi has courted a lot of flak for ads in MIUI, and it has also been a repetitive trend that we have come across while testing the company's phones. Xiaomi has paid heed to the outrage and is set to do something about it, with several measures announced in the past for upcoming versions of MIUI. Now, we're learning more about the steps being taken. Xiaomi has begun testing a new “Ad Switch” feature that will let users opt out of seeing all system ads with a single toggle. The feature is currently in the development stage and will soon be rolled out via a stable update.

CEO Lei Jun recently revealed that MIUI 11 will cut down on ads and remove the vulgar ads too. Now, Xiaomi's MIUI Experience Chief has revealed in a Weibo post that the company has already begun testing a feature that will let users opt out of seeing ads in MIUI. The feature has been implemented in the form of a switch that can be used to enable or disable ads. However, the mention of ‘compatible phones' suggests that the feature might be limited to certain phones.

The post further adds that Xiaomi began testing a new ad system in MIUI after receiving a lot of negative feedback from users. “[Xiaomi] can confirm that [the ad switch] is being tested. MIUI in China will be rolling out an update with an option to switch off display ads with MIUI [10] 9.8.29. This will affect system apps (such as Calendar, installer, Download manager, etc.). As for a rollout timeline, I'm afraid there isn't any that I can share at this point”, a Xiaomi representative was quoted as saying by Android Authority.

MIUI's ad switch feature is currently being tested in China, but there is no word if, or when, will it make to other markets. As for the switch, it will reportedly be accessible from this path in MIUI: Settings > Privacy Agreement, etc > System tool Advertising. Moreover, it is currently available only in the development version of MIUI 10.9.8.29 or a later build.

Xiaomi has also begun testing a lighter version of its in-house Web browser that will offer a simple interface and won't overwhelm users with a flood of information. It will be interesting to see how Xiaomi copes with users opting out of seeing ads en masse, keeping in mind Xiaomi India MD, Manu Kumar Jain's proclamation in an interview with Gadgets 360 that ads are an integral part of the company's revenue stream.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, MIUI, Ad Switch
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Google Pixel 4 Series 90Hz Displays Confirmed by Android 10 Source Code: Report
Huawei FreeBuds 3 Unveiled With Active Noise Cancellation, Mate X May Go on Sale Next Month
Xiaomi Testing an Ad Switch Tool in MIUI to Let Users Opt Out of Seeing Ads
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Fiber vs Airtel vs BSNL vs ACT vs You Broadband: Plans Compared
  2. Jio Fiber Launched: Everything You Need to Know
  3. Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 With Triple Rear Cameras, 3,500mAh Battery Launched
  4. Vivo Z1x With 48-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  5. Realme XT Launch in India: Everything We Know So Far
  6. Are Jio Fiber Plans Revolutionary or Just the Same as Airtel and Others?
  7. Redmi TV 70 With 4K HDR Teased to Launch in India on September 17
  8. Oppo Reno 2Z Goes on Sale in India via Amazon, Flipkart
  9. Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 First Impressions
  10. Realme 5 Pro vs Mi A3 Camera Comparison: Which Phone Has the Better Cameras?
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei FreeBuds 3 Unveiled With Active Noise Cancellation, Mate X May Go on Sale Next Month
  2. Xiaomi Testing an Ad Switch Tool in MIUI to Let Users Opt Out of Seeing Ads
  3. Google Pixel 4 Series 90Hz Displays Confirmed by Android 10 Source Code: Report
  4. Google Play Store Officially Gets UPI as a Payment Option
  5. Match Analysts Unfazed After Facebook Expands Dating Service
  6. Huawei Launches 5G-Capable HiSilicon Kirin 990 SoC at IFA 2019
  7. Mi Charge Turbo Wireless Charging Tech to Launch on September 19, Xiaomi Confirms
  8. Oppo to Bring Upgraded SuperVOOC Flash Charge Tech This Year in New Phone With 4,000mAh Battery
  9. Samsung Galaxy Fold Pre-Orders Cancelled Before Relaunch
  10. Google Search Starts Showing Personalised TV Show, Movie Recommendations
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.