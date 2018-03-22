Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

MIUI 9.5 Is Heading to These 30 Xiaomi Smartphones

22 March 2018
MIUI 9.5 will come to new Xiaomi smartphones like Redmi Note 5, Redmi 5 and Redmi 5A in early April

Highlights

  • Several phones have started receiving the global ROM update
  • Even phones like Mi 3 and Redmi 3 will get the update
  • MIUI 9.5 is based on top of Android Nougat

Xiaomi on Tuesday announced the rollout of its latest MIUI 9.5 Global Stable ROM for several of its smartphones in the Redmi, Mi MIX, and Mi Max series. Additionally, the company also announced estimated schedule and availability for MIUI 9.5 on numerous other phones in the coming weeks. Updates will be rolled out via over-the-air (OTA) method. Xiaomi also states that it will gradually release the update for other phones in the company's portfolio. MIUI 9.5 is based on top of Android 7.0 Nougat.

In a post on the MIUI Forum, Xiaomi acknowledged the global rollout of MIUI 9.5 stable ROM for the Redmi Note 3 Special Edition, Redmi Note 3 (Qualcomm SoC), Redmi Note 4 (Qualcomm SoC)/ Redmi Note 4X, Mi Max, and Mi Max Prime. The update is said to gradually roll out to eligible handsets via OTA. The post also mentions that other phones such as Redmi 3S, Redmi 4A, Redmi 4 Prime, and Redmi Note 4 (MediaTek SoC) are estimated to be updated to MIUI 9.5 by "late March", so within the next few days.

Further, phones like the Redmi Note 5A/ Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite, Redmi 5A, Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus, Redmi Note 5, Mi Max 2, Mi 5, Mi 6, Redmi 4X, and Mi MIX 2 are expected to get the OTA update by early April. And, handsets such as the Mi 5s, Mi Note 2, Mi Note 3, Redmi Note 2, Redmi 3, Redmi 4, Mi 3, Mi 4, Mi MIX, and Mi 5s Plus will get it by late April. "The above release dates are only estimated time and might be changed due to various reasons," says a note on the forum post.

Earlier this week, some users had reported seeing the nightly build of MIUI 9.5 Stable ROM on Redmi Note 4 units. The update is said to bring the February security patch, Notification Shade, and quick reply feature.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

