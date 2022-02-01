Technology News
loading

Xiaomi India Teases MIUI 13 Update Days After Global Rollout Begins

Xiaomi is yet to announce the MIUI 13 rollout schedule for smartphones in India.

By David Delima | Updated: 1 February 2022 18:49 IST
Xiaomi India Teases MIUI 13 Update Days After Global Rollout Begins

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi is expected to reveal the MIUI 13 launch schedule for Indian models in the coming days

Highlights
  • Xiaomi commenced the global MIUI 13 rollout last week
  • Redmi Note 11 series will launch with MIUI 13 out-of-the-box
  • MIUI 13 brings improved system performance and battery life

Xiaomi has teased the release of its MIUI 13 operating system in India, less than a week after the company announced the update was rolling out to global models outside China. The smartphone manufacturer's latest MIUI 13 Android skin is set to come to several smartphones outside China, while the company is expected to announce the rollout schedule for smartphones in India in the future. MIUI 13 offers improved performance, new live wallpapers, and new widgets, along with improved algorithms for better system resource management, improved multitasking, and battery life.

The company uploaded a poster with older MIUI numerals on smartphone screens with the text “It's 13 o'clock! Guess what's coming?” on Tuesday. Last week, Xiaomi announced that the first wave of devices had begun receiving the MIUI 13 update as part of the global rollout. At the time, the company had revealed that Indian models were excluded from the list of updates. Xiaomi is yet to provide details on the devices that will receive the update to MIUI 13 in India.

While Xiaomi smartphone owners in India are waiting for details on the company's update schedule, devices like the recently launched Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12X are some of the first devices to receive the MIUI 13 update globally, followed by Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro, and Mi 11 Ultra. Readers can also check the complete list of devices that will be part of the first global rollout, according to the company. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 11 series will launch with MIUI 13 out-of-the-box.

As part of the MIUI 13 update, Xiaomi has optimised performance over MIUI 12.5, and the company claims improved app ‘fluency' with 23 percent fewer dropped frames when running the company's inbuilt apps and up to 15 percent reduction in dropped frames when running non-system apps. Xiaomi's flagship smartphones will now allow up to 14 apps to run in the background on flagship smartphones, according to the company.

The MIUI 13 update also brings a new system font called MiSans, along with new widgets and live wallpapers. The update will also bring privacy improvements, with Xiaomi offering features such as privacy watermark for images, fraud protection and face verification detection. The company is yet to provide details on how these features work, ahead of the global MIUI 13 rollout.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: MIUI 13, MIUI, Xiaomi, Android 12, MIUI Update
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
iMac Pro With Apple Silicon Launch Reportedly Delayed, Expected to Be Unveiled in ‘Summer’
Telegram Update Brings Video Stickers, Improved Message Reactions, New Navigation Options, More

Related Stories

Xiaomi India Teases MIUI 13 Update Days After Global Rollout Begins
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 10 Pro Global Variant to Get OxygenOS 12: Report
  2. India Smartphone Market Saw Highest-Ever Shipments, Revenue in 2021: Report
  3. Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S India Price Tipped
  4. Motorola Edge 30 Pro India, Global Launch Tipped for February
  5. Realme 9 Pro+ to Feature In-Built Heart Rate Sensor
  6. Is It a Spaceship? See What Hubble Space Telescope Captured
  7. JioPhone 5G Specifications Tipped to Include Dual Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display
  8. Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ Sale Delayed, S22 Ultra Marketing Images Leak
  9. Realme 9 Pro Blue Colour Variant Spotted Ahead of Rumoured February Launch
  10. Xiaomi India Teases MIUI 13 Update Days After Global Rollout Begins
#Latest Stories
  1. 5G Spectrum Auctions in 2022: Stakeholders Positive on Next-Gen Network Rollout in India
  2. Digital Rupee in 2022–23: How Industry Stakeholders See the Move by Government
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22+ Sale Date Allegedly Pushed to March, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Marketing Images Leak
  4. Pixel 4a Removed From Google Store Less Than Two Years After Launch
  5. Bitcoin, Ether Begin Month on a High as Wider Crypto Market Witnesses Reasonable Gains for All Major Altcoins
  6. Crypto Tax: Most Industry Insiders Laud India’s 'Regulate Over Restrict' Approach, But Few Concerns Remain
  7. Google Messages Spotted Testing iMessage Reactions; Emoji Translations Appear to Be Inconsistent
  8. Thailand Rolls Back Plan to Levy 15 Percent Tax on Gains Made From Crypto Assets: Report
  9. Telegram Update Brings Video Stickers, Improved Message Reactions, New Navigation Options, More
  10. Xiaomi India Teases MIUI 13 Update Days After Global Rollout Begins
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.