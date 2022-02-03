Technology News
MIUI 13 With Core System Improvements Launched in India; Rollout for Xiaomi, Redmi Phones Starting Q1 2022

MIUI 13 will initially be available on models such as Xiaomi 11T Pro, Mi 11 Lite, and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 3 February 2022 13:39 IST
MIUI 13 With Core System Improvements Launched in India; Rollout for Xiaomi, Redmi Phones Starting Q1 2022

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

MIUI 13 is claimed to have the least amount of preloaded system apps

Highlights
  • MIUI 13 improves read and write efficiency by up to 60 percent
  • The new MIUI version also includes iOS 15-like widgets support
  • MIUI 13 was first unveiled in China last year

MIUI 13 was launched in India on Thursday at a virtual event. The new custom skin by Xiaomi is claimed to improve defragmentation efficiency on devices by up to 60 percent and improve read and write efficiency by up to 60 percent over the previous MIUI versions. MIUI 13 is touted to be focussed on three key areas — Improved Performance, Redefined Design, and Multitasking Features. As a successor to MIUI 12.5, MIUI 13 brings a new system-level file storage system called Liquid Storage. The new MIUI version also brings support for widgets that look quite similar to what we have on iOS 15.

MIUI 13 rollout schedule in India

MIUI 13 rollout will take place in India for Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X Pro, Mi 11 Lite, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10, and Redmi 10 Prime starting from the first quarter of 2022, Xiaomi announced during its livestream. The update will also reach other Xiaomi and Redmi phones in the future, though details about those are yet to be revealed.

MIUI 13 features

First unveiled in China in December, MIUI 13 comes as Xiaomi's latest proprietary interface to deliver a better user experience over MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Version. The latest MIUI version comes with Liquid Storage file storage system that is aimed to reduce fragmentation. The custom system is touted to retain read and write speeds of the Android operating system by as much as 95 percent after a long-term usage.

miui 13 read write speed improvement image MIUI 13

MIUI 13 is touted to retain up to 95 percent of original read/ write speeds after 36 months
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

 

MIUI 13 also includes Atomised Memory that is designed to bring RAM efficiency. The RAM optimisation feature analyses how apps use memory and closes inactive RAM processes to make room for new apps to run smoothly. The feature helps increase background process efficiency by up to 40 percent, the company claimed.

Xiaomi has additionally added Focused Algorithms as a part of MIUI 13 which is claimed to dynamically allocate system resources based on usage scenarios. The new feature is touted to help prioritise processing for the active app above all the installed ones to provide faster speeds.

In addition to Focused Algorithms, MIUI 13 has Smart Balance that is designed to use software algorithms to find the balance between performance and power consumption. It is claimed to help extend battery life on MIUI 13 by up to 10 percent over MIUI 12.

Alongside the system-level changes, MIUI 13 brings an upgraded interface where you have support for widgets — similar to iOS 15. The new skin also includes a Sidebar to let users access up to 10 apps from a floating window that can appear by swiping on the screen, without leaving your active app.

miui 13 sidebar image MIUI 13 Sidebar MIUI

MIUI 13 brings a Sidebar for accessing favourite apps
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

 

Xiaomi has also partnered with visual content firm Beauty of Science to offer new live wallpapers on MIUI 13. There are also new static wallpapers and themes. Moreover, MIUI 13 is claimed to have the least amount of uninstallable system apps compared to other operating systems and custom skins. The company even compared the number of pre-installed system apps on the new MIUI with Samsung's One UI 4.0 and Apple's iOS 15.4 during its livestream.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge.
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Striking display
  • Powerful SoC
  • Competent cameras
  • All-day battery life
  • Competitive pricing
  • Bad
  • Minor software bugs
  • Top-heavy design is not for everyone
  • Inconsistent fingerprint sensor
Read detailed Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra review
Display (Primary) 6.81-inch
Processor Qualcomm
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • Great macro camera
  • Attractive design, IP53 rating
  • Good overall performance
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Spammy software at launch time
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro is nearly identical and priced lower
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: MIUI 13, MIUI 13 Rollout, MIUI 13 Rollout Schedule, MIUI 13 Rollout India, MIUI 13 Rollout Schedule India, MIUI, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Robness: Meet the NFT Artist Who Sold a Trashcan Image for $252,000

MIUI 13 With Core System Improvements Launched in India; Rollout for Xiaomi, Redmi Phones Starting Q1 2022
