MIUI 13 Already in Development, Xiaomi Reveals

MIUI User Research Team posted on the Mi Community right after the launch of MIUI 12. The team has asked fans to participate in a MIUI 13 feature design survey.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 28 April 2020 17:07 IST
Xiaomi is asking fans to participate in a MIUI 13 feature design survey

  • MIUI 13 feature design survey asks for age and region of residence
  • The survey indicates at early stages of software development
  • MIUI 13 should be unveiled sometime next year

MIUI 12 was launched in China just a day ago, and it brings a new UI, revamped animations, and new spectacular Mars and Earth live wallpapers. Just hours after the launch, the MIUI Research Team posted about the next big software update slated to release in 2021. The team has shared on the Mi Community about the MIUI 13 software, indicating that development of the next generation software has already begun. This reflects on Xiaomi's commitment towards the MIUI software for its smartphone portfolio. With MIUI 12, Xiaomi also unveiled a host of privacy related features for its users.

The MIUI Research Team posted on Mi Community asking fans to participate in a MIUI 13 feature design survey. The survey asks for personal details like region of residence, age, and more. The survey is just for research purposes, and indicates the company is at very early stages of development of the MIUI 13 software. It is too early for any MIUI 13 leaks to crop up online, and reports surrounding the next big update should only surface near the launch.

For now, Xiaomi is focusing on releasing beta updates of the newly launched MIUI 12 in China. The stable rollout for the first batch of phones will begin in June, and the timeline for the second and third batch has not been announced yet. Xiaomi has made no announcements regarding the roll out of the global version of MIUI 12 either.

In any case, MIUI 12 brings along Dark Mode 2.0, a slew of privacy-related features, and other changes. A new Flare feature keeps a tab on all app permissions, whereas a new Barbed Wire feature enables the user to grant permission to apps for a specified amount of time. A new Mask System feature prevents apps from accessing information like IMEI, calendar, call logs, and more. The new software has improved upon multi-window support as well, and brought new ways in which floating apps show up on the screen.

