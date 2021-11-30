MIUI 13 is under development, and the source code now reveals the update may release alongside the Xiaomi 12 range. The new series is expected to include the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X models. The code suggests that the upcoming Xiaomi 12X may launch with MIUI 13, but the update will be based on Android 11 and not Android 12. The same fate is expected to hit the Redmi K50 as well. List of devices that may be the first to get the MIUI 13 based Android 12 update are also listed.

Xiaomiui reports the Xiaomi 12X may come out of the box with Android 11-based MIUI 13. The most recent test version for this handset is reported to be V13.0.0.56.RLDCNXM. Xiaomi 12X's latest stable internal beta build is V13.0.0.46.RLDMIXM, hinting that it will come with Android 11-based MIUI 13 out-of-the-box. Even though the Redmi K50 and Xiaomi 12X are likely to release with MIUI 13-based on Android 11, they are expected to be updated to Android 12 in the future.

The report adds that the first phones that will receive the latest beta update and the stable MIUI 13-based on Android 12 update are Mi Mix 4, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11, Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40, Mi 10S, and Mi 11 Lite 5G.

Apart from the first ones to get the MIUI 13 update, Xiaomi has also listed a host of handsets that will get the update eventually. This includes the Mi 10 series, Mi 10T range. Mi 11 series, Xiaomi 11T range, Xiaomi Civi, Xiaomi Mix 4, Xiaomi Mix Fold, Xiaomi Pad 5 range, and Mi Note 10 series.

The report says that the Redmi 9T, Redmi 9 Power, Redmi 10X 5G, Redmi 10X Pro, Redmi 10, and Redmi 10 Prime will also get MIUI 13-based Android 12. Phones in the Redmi K30 series and Redmi K40 range are also eligible to get the update. The Redmi Note 9 series, Redmi Note 10 series, and Redmi Note 11 series will also get the update, the report says.

Past reports suggest that the MIUI 13 may launch on December 16.