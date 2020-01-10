Technology News
Xiaomi Teases MIUI 12 as Its Next-Gen Custom ROM for Android Phones

MIUI 12 is likely to debut with new system fonts and retain the minimalistic design that we saw on MIUI 11.

Updated: 10 January 2020 14:07 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ MIUI

MIUI 12 teaser has been posted by Xiaomi to reveal its development

Highlights
  • MIUI 12 is likely to come with new colour schemes
  • Xiaomi launched MIUI 11 in September last year
  • MIUI 12 will mark 10th anniversary of Xiaomi’s custom interface

MIUI 12 is teased to be unveiled soon. Xiaomi has posted a teaser image through the official MIUI Weibo account to confirm the development of its next-generation custom ROM. MIUI 12 will debut as the successor to MIUI 11 that the Chinese company launched in September last year. Xiaomi brought MIUI 11 to global markets in October and rolled out its builds for phones such as the Redmi K20, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and Poco F1 soon after revealing its global update roadmap in India.

As per the teaser posted on Weibo, MIUI 12 is likely to include new system fonts and retain the minimalistic design that we saw on MIUI 11. The teaser also shows a gradient effect on the digit “12” that suggests some new shades and colour schemes on the new MIUI version.

Having said that, Xiaomi is yet to reveal what all the new changes that will be heading to MIUI 12. It is safe to expect that the company would reveal some specifics in the coming weeks.

Xiaomi will commemorate the 10th anniversary of its custom interface by offering MIUI 12. However, the new version will be the 12th in the series of MIUI versions released so far.

MIUI 11 is yet to reach a list of Xiaomi devices. Nevertheless, the company recently kicked off recruitments for MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM testers in India. It also brought the updated MIUI version to dated models such as the Redmi 4, Redmi 5, Redmi 5A, Redmi Note 5, and Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Xiaomi brought an always-on experience through MIUI 11 and added a Dynamic Clock that can be placed on the lock screen. It also included updates to its existing preloaded apps such as the File Manager and Calculator and added a Quick Replies feature to let users easily reply to a message or call without leaving their active tasks.

