MIUI 12 Beta Update Brings Partial Screenshot Feature to Xiaomi Phones: Report

The partial screenshot feature has been spotted in the MIUI 12 version 20.5.25 beta.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 28 May 2020 13:41 IST
MIUI 12, the latest version of Xiaomi's Android-based operating system was first unveiled in April

Highlights
  • Partial screenshot is said to be triggered by long-pressing home button
  • Xiaomi will release the stable MIUI 12 update on select phones in June
  • MIUI 12 will include features such as new animations, navigation gestures

Xiaomi is reportedly rolling out a new partial screenshot feature with the latest MIUI 12 beta version. MIUI 12, the latest version of Xiaomi's Android-based operating system, was first unveiled in April, and since then, the company has rolled out the MIUI 12 closed beta update for several Xiaomi smartphones. According to a report, the partial screenshot feature allows users to take screenshots in three forms. This feature is expected to be available in MIUI 12 stable version. The company earlier this month unveiled the global version of MIUI 12 and select Xiaomi devices will start receiving the latest iteration of MIUI in June.

According to a report by XDA Developers, the new partial screenshot editor has been recently spotted in the MIUI 12 version 20.5.25 beta. The feature is also highlighted in a video by a user who received the aforementioned MIUI 12 nightly release. It is reported that the partial screenshot feature can be triggered by long-pressing the home button that brings up the screenshot editor overlay on top of the screen.

It is said that users can access three screenshot options, present at the top right corner, to capture it in either a free-form shape, a rectangle, or a circular shape. Users can also reportedly expand the shape of the screenshot overlay by stretching the corners.

As mentioned, the new partial screenshot feature has been released as part of the MIUI 12 version 20.5.25 beta. Xiaomi recently unveiled the global version of MIUI 12 and the Android-based software update will first reach Mi 9, Mi 9T, Mi 9T Pro, Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro in June. Additionally, the company revealed that the stable MIUI 12 update will reach other Xiaomi phones "model by model".

The MIUI 12 includes features such as simplified interface, new animations, navigation gestures, and many more. Xiaomi is also enhancing the privacy settings with MIUI 12.

Further reading: Xiaomi, MIUI 12, Partial screenshot, Partial screenshot editor
