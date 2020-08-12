Xiaomi has announced that it will start rolling out MIUI 12 update for some of its devices in India starting this month. The first wave will include the Mi 10, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7, and Redmi Note 7 Pro. The development was shared by the Chinese company earlier today via a livestream. Notably, the Redmi Note 9 has already started receiving the MIUI 12 update in India as per user reports.

MIUI 12 is the next iteration of the brand's operating system (OS) based on Android. It was announced back in April for several Xiaomi phones and now the company has shared a rough schedule for its release in India. In the first wave, as per the company, the Mi 10, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7, and Redmi Note 7 Pro will be receiving the update starting this month. Though we do not have an exact date for the rollout, Redmi Note 9 users in India have already started receiving the new OS.

MIUI 12 brings a new UI experience with reworked system-wide animations and visualisations. It also introduces an App Drawer that sorts apps by categories. Dark Mode has also been improved system-wide, covering system apps as well as third-party apps. It also adjusts screen brightness automatically according to ambient light. There is an ultra-battery saver mode that is said to extend the phone's standby time and reduce power consumption.

Additionally, the Mi 10 will get a Magic Clone feature that will “allow users to create and make virtual doppelgangers images or videos more interesting.” It captures the same person, or any other subject, up to four times at different intervals.

Xiaomi says it will make additional announcements on the rollout timeline on its social media channels. Notably, Poco X2 users in India have also received MIUI 12 for their phones.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.