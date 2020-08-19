Technology News
MIUI 12 Update Now Rolling Out in Phases for Mi 10 Users in India

Mi 10 handsets in India also expected to get a Magic Clone feature with the latest update.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 19 August 2020 13:28 IST
Highlights
  • MIUI 12 rolled out in stages to Mi 10 users
  • Redmi Note 9, Poco X2 users also reportedly received the update earlier
  • MIUI 12 brings in a system-wide Dark Mode feature

MIUI 12 update has started rolling out to Mi 10 users in India, Xiaomi confirmed in a tweet. The Chinese brand had announced last week that the first wave of the proprietary operating software (OS) update will be rolled out to select devices in the country, including the Mi 10. Today, Xiaomi tweeted that the update is being rolled out in phases specifically for Mi 10 users. Additionally, the handset is also expected to get a fun Magic Clone feature with the latest update.

Xiaomi took to Twitter to announce that MIUI 12 version v12.0.2.0 has been released in a phased manner for Mi 10 users in India. Since it's rolled out in batches, it might be some time before you spot the update on your handset.

Last week, the brand announced via a livestream that the MIUI 12 update will be rolled out in India to Mi 10, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7, and Redmi Note 7 Pro in August. Xiaomi hasn't shared any details on the rollout plans for rest of the devices. However, some Redmi Note 9 users in the country reported last week that they have already started receiving the OS update. Even Poco X2 users took to Twitter to announce that they, too, have started receiving the update in the country earlier this month.

MIUI 12 promises a new UI experience enabled by reworked system-wide animations and visualisations. It comes with an improved Dark Mode that covers system apps as well as third-party ones. The new OS helps adjust screen brightness depending on the ambient light. It comes with an ultra-battery saver mode that Xiaomi claims extend the phone's standby time and reduce power consumption.

Mi 10 is also expected to receive a Magic Clone feature as part of the update that will “allow users to create and make virtual doppelgangers images or videos more interesting.” It captures the same person, or any other subject, up to four times at different intervals to create a combined image.

OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best 'Value Flagship' Phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

