Technology News
loading

MIUI 12: Top Six Features Coming to Xiaomi's Android 10-Based Mobile OS

MIUI 12 brings floating windows for better multitasking allowing users to have an uninterrupted experience.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 20 May 2020 18:44 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
MIUI 12: Top Six Features Coming to Xiaomi's Android 10-Based Mobile OS

MIUI 12 adds an option for an app drawer

Highlights
  • MIUI 12 improves privacy and access to individual app permissions
  • MIUI 12 adds dark mode, ultra battery saver, and app drawer
  • It will start rolling out from June

MIUI 12 will start rolling out from June — the latest version of Xiaomi's Android user interface was officially unveiled on Tuesday, May 19 for global markets. It brings new features and improvements to Xiaomi's Mi and Redmi phones. Xiaomi said in its blog post that privacy protection is at the core of the development of MIUI and MIUI 12 build on top of that. Users get a new UI design with “innovative system animations” and more. So, here are the top features present in MIUI 12:

1. Reinforced privacy protection

With MIUI 12, users will be able to get better control over permissions that are required for apps to function, as per the Xiaomi blog post. Individual app permissions include a wider range of options like giving certain permissions “While using the app” and “Notify” when an app is using another service, along with the previously available options. The “While using the app” mode also includes permissions for access to camera, microphone, call history, contacts, calendar, and storage. Additionally, location information and metadata can also be removed when sharing photos.

2. Design and animations

Xiaomi said that it has revamped the UI design for MIUI 12 and refreshed system-wide animations. It uses the Mi Render Engine to make switching between apps smoother and each screen has been made more “informative and comprehensible”. Xiaomi added, “Data is perceived more intuitively when it's presented in graphics. Visualisations save time and make the interaction with the mobile device more intuitive and efficient.” MIUI 12 also brings a flatter and more simplified interface and new navigation gestures. Additionally, the Super Wallpaper feature provides “stunning reconstructions of iconic planetary landforms” using NASA's official imagery.

 

3. Multitasking

MIUI 12 improves on multi-tasking by adding floating windows. When navigating using the full screen gestures, floating windows for apps will help users easily move them, close or resize them with gestures. If you get a message while on you're doing something else on your phone like watching a video, the message can be opened up in a floating window allowing you to reply without having to pause the video and switch over to the messaging app.

4. Ultra Battery Saver

MIUI 12 adds what Xiaomi is calling an ultra-battery saver mode. As the name suggests, the ultra-battery saver mode will restrict the more power-consuming features without affecting calls, messages, and network connectivity. This will extend the phone's standby time and reduce power consumption, thereby giving you some extra battery life when the phone's battery is low.

5. App Drawer

MIUI usually follows the more iPhone-esque home screen with the absence of an app drawer. Now with MIUI 12, users will get an option to turn on the app drawer which will free up their home screen and show all the installed apps in one place. The apps can also be grouped automatically, making them easier to find. Xiaomi says this app drawer comes from the Poco Launcher present in the Poco smartphones.

 

6. Dark Mode

MIUI 12 brings an enhanced Dark Mode that changes the colpur palette for system backgrounds, system apps, and third-party apps to a darker theme. It also allows users to choose the contrast to match the ambient light. Xaomi says Dark Mode reduces power consumption and minimises eye strain.

MIUI 12 will start rolling out from next month for the Mi 9, Mi 9T, Mi 9T Pro, the Redmi K20, and Redmi K20 Pro. Then, it will start rolling out to other phones on a “model by mode” basis.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, MIUI 12
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
BSNL Combo 18 Prepaid Plan Launched in Tamil Nadu, Offers 1.8GB Daily Data for 2 Days
Ola to Lay Off 1,400 Employees After 95 Percent Drop in Revenues Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Related Stories

MIUI 12: Top Six Features Coming to Xiaomi's Android 10-Based Mobile OS
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. TikTok App Listings Flooded With 1-Star Reviews Amid Video Controversy
  2. MIUI 12 Global Rollout to Kick Off in June: All Details
  3. Airtel Launches Rs. 251 Pack With 50GB Data, Rs. 98 Plan Revised Again
  4. Redmi Note 8 Pro Now Available via Flipkart in India
  5. Vodafone Idea Removes Double Data Offer for Rs. 399, Rs. 599 Prepaid Plans
  6. Everything You Need to Know About WhatsApp Web Version
  7. Honor X10 Has Been Launched With a Pop-Up Selfie Camera and 5G Support
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. 'Apple Glass' Tipped to Cost $499, Design and Features Leaked
  10. Honor Launches Vision X1 4K Smart TV in Three Screen Sizes
#Latest Stories
  1. MIUI 12: Top Six Features Coming to Xiaomi's Android 10-Based Mobile OS
  2. Xiaomi Smart Speaker Sales Cross 22 Million, New Model Launching on May 21
  3. Truecaller Gets Updated With Smart SMS, Full-Screen Caller ID Features, Brings Home Tab
  4. Xiaomi Gets First-Quarter Sales Boost as Smartphone Demand Rebounds
  5. Realme TV Blind Orders Go Live With Rs. 2,000 Deposit Ahead of May 25 Launch
  6. Cambridge University to Hold All Lectures Online Until Summer 2021
  7. Ghoul to Betaal: Why Creator Patrick Graham Is Drawn to Horror
  8. WhatsApp Latest Android Beta Brings Back 30 Second-Limit for Video Status Updates
  9. Google's 'Smart' Cable Will Let You Issue Commands With a Squeeze, Tap, or Twist
  10. Honor X10 With 5G Support, Pop-Up Selfie Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com