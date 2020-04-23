Technology News
MIUI 12 Teased to Support Camera App Layout Customisation, Third-Party Always On Display Styles

Xiaomi notes that over 1000 ‘Always On Display’ styles will be launched with MIUI 12.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 23 April 2020 12:15 IST
MIUI 12 Teased to Support Camera App Layout Customisation, Third-Party Always On Display Styles

Photo Credit: Weibo

MIUI 12 will be launched on April 27

Highlights
  • Custom layout options in Camera will be available with MIUI 12
  • Users can choose between two to 10 camera options
  • MIUI 12 gets MAML framework support as well

MIUI 12 is set to launch on April 27 alongside the Mi 10 Lite 5G in China, and Xiaomi has started teasing features bit by bit. After confirming features like Dark Mode 2.0 and smart wallpaper dimming, it has now teased custom third party style for the ‘Always On Display' feature. The Camera app will also see some tweaks, and the company has primarily suggested support for layout customisation. This means users will get the option to choose what functions they want to see at the forefront, and what they prefer kept hidden behind the main user interface.

The company's official MIUI Weibo channel has been posting a host of teasers for MIUI 12, and a fresh one suggests MAML framework support for Always On Display. Because of this support, third party developers will be able to create new designs and styles, and the company notes that over 1000 styles will be launched with MIUI 12. Xiaomi will also be adding several new Always On Display styles, some of which will also include the company' official mascot Mi Bunny.

MIUI 12 Teased to Debut With Dark Mode 2.0, Smart Wallpaper Dimming Ahead of April 27 Launch

Apart from this, MIUI Product Manager for Camera, Queena posted a screenshot of the new Camera UI in MIUI 12. The layout is quite minimal and she writes that the Camera app will support layout customisation. Users will be given the ability to choose the camera options that appear on the front. One can keep things bare by choosing just two camera options in the front, while keeping others hidden behind. The post suggests that a minimum of two and a maximum of 10 camera functions can be added to the layout.

MIUI 12, Mi 10 Lite 5G China Variant to Launch on April 27: What We Know So Far

Xiaomi also teases features like improved information security management system and better privacy protection with MIUI 12. All of these features will be detailed on April 27.

MIUI 12, MIUI 12 Features, MIUI 12 Camera, MIUI
MIUI 12 Teased to Support Camera App Layout Customisation, Third-Party Always On Display Styles
