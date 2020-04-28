Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • MIUI 12 Supported Devices: Here's the Full List of Smartphones That Will Receive the Xiaomi Update

MIUI 12 Supported Devices: Here's the Full List of Smartphones That Will Receive the Xiaomi Update

Xiaomi unveiled MIUI 12 on Monday, and alongside, detailed a list of supported devices, apart from all the new features.

By Prabhakar Thakur | Updated: 28 April 2020 14:42 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
MIUI 12 Supported Devices: Here's the Full List of Smartphones That Will Receive the Xiaomi Update

MIUI 12 brings with it a host of new features and revamps

Highlights
  • Xiaomi will provide MIUI 12 to 40 devices
  • The company has added a host of new features with MIUI 12
  • The new user interface was launched Monday

MIUI 12 was announced by Xiaomi on Monday with a new UI and animations. The company has said that MIUI 12 will be supported on 40 Xiaomi smartphones in China. It has also shared a list of such smartphones. The list includes phones like Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10, Mi 10 Youth Edition, Mi 9 Pro 5G, Mi 9 Transparent Edition, Mi 9 among other phones. Xiaomi has brought in a simpler and cleaner user interface this time with a white background that highlights the text better. According to a Xiaomi, phones including Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition, Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K30, Redmi K20 Pro Premier Edition, and Redmi K20 Pro, and Redmi K20 are going to get the new custom Android ROM in China.

MIUI 12 supported devices list

However, all these phones will not be receiving the update at the same time as it will be a phased rollout. As a part of the first batch, MIUI 12 will be made available by the end of June to Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10, Mi 10 Youth Edition (aka Mi 10 Lite Zoom Edition), Mi 9 Pro 5G, Mi 9 Transparent Edition, Mi 9, Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition, Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K30, Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition, Redmi K20 Pro, and Redmi K20.


After that, users having Mi Mix 3, Mi Mix 2S, Mi CC9 series, Mi 9 SE, Mi 8 series, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and Redmi Note 7 will be able to download the update.

Later still, phones like Mi CC9e, Mi Mix 2, Mi 8 Youth Edition, Mi 8 SE, Mi 6X, Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A, Redmi 7, Redmi 7A, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 5, Redmi S2, Mi Note 3, and Mi Max 3 will get the update. You can check out the entire list here.

miui 12 list of phones full iui

Photo Credit: Weibo

MIUI 12 in India

Apart from the first batch, it is not clear that in which month the second and third batches will be receiving the update. Xiaomi is also yet to announce the availability of MUI 12 in India. However, it's just a matter of time before the company reveals the details on this.

MIUI 12 features

The new MIUI 12 brings with it revamped graphics, animations, new gestures, live wallpapers, privacy and accessibility features among other add-ons. With the new update, the company has said that the users will be able to see text more clearly due to the white background and ample spacing between texts. Animations like screen rotation, app launch and close and rearranging the icons can be expected to get a new and smooth feel. New Earth and Mars live wallpaper have also been added. Enabling night mode will cause the planets to enter night as well.

As for privacy, Xiaomi said that it has passed the ‘Android Enhanced Privacy Protection Test' done by TÜV Rheinland. A new feature called Flare takes care of all the permissions attained by the apps and is sensitive towards apps using GPS and camera. After installing MIUI 12, users can also grant permissions to an app only for a specified amount of time.

A new health feature allows recording activities including steps while consuming less than 1 percent battery throughout the day. For people with vocal/ hearing disabilities, an AI Calling feature has been added that transcribes the conversation in real-time to enable such people to respond using methods other than speaking.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, MIUI 12
Prabhakar Thakur A news junkie and politics buff, he now talks tech. He misses the days when he used to play NFS Most Wanted and Counter-Strike non-stop with his school friends. More
Best Phone Under 30000: The Best Mobile Phones You Can Buy Under Rs. 30,000 In India [April 2020 Post-GST Edition]
LG Velvet Specifications Announced Ahead of Launch Next Month
Web Stories
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
tech Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
tech Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean

Related Stories

MIUI 12 Supported Devices: Here's the Full List of Smartphones That Will Receive the Xiaomi Update
Comment
Read in: हिंदी বাংলা
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Massive Asteroid to Zip Past Earth Tomorrow, NASA Says ‘It Poses No Threat’
  2. Airtel Signs $1-Billion Deal With Nokia
  3. Nintendo Confirms Hackers May Have Accessed 1,60,000 Accounts
  4. Extraction’s Ambiguous Ending Is a Compromise, Director Says
  5. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  6. Xiaomi Finally Unveils MIUI 12: All the New Features You Need to Know About
  7. Mi 10 Lite Zoom Edition With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched
  8. iPhone SE: New Wine, Old Bottle - Only Apple Has the ‘Courage’
  9. OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger India Price Officially Revealed
  10. Here's the List of Devices Getting MIUI 12 Update by Xiaomi
#Latest Stories
  1. Massive Asteroid to Zip Past Earth Tomorrow, NASA Says ‘It Poses No Threat’
  2. BSNL Joins Airtel, Jio, Vodafone Idea to Offer Benefits for Recharging Other People’s Prepaid Accounts
  3. Oracle Wins Cloud Computing Deal With Zoom as Video Calls Surge
  4. Microsoft Teams Vulnerability Could Have Let Attackers Compromise Accounts Using Links, GIFs
  5. Microsoft's Remote Work Revenue Could Help Cushion Coronavirus Impacts, Analysts Say
  6. iPhone SE (2020), China Discounts to Cushion Apple From Coronavirus Blow to Demand
  7. Nokia 6.2 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update in India With March 2020 Security Patch
  8. Microsoft Wins 5-Year Deal With Coca-Cola to Supply Business Software
  9. Coronavirus: France Launches AI Voice Assistant to Help COVID-19 Patients
  10. Amazon Extends Closure of French Warehouses to May 5
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com