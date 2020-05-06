Technology News
MIUI 12 Pilot Testing Program Announced in India, Registration for Redmi K20 Series Begins: All Details

Xiaomi is recruiting users to test the MIUI 12 pre-release build on the Redmi K20 Pro and the Redmi K20.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 6 May 2020 13:06 IST
MIUI 12 Pilot Testing Program Announced in India, Registration for Redmi K20 Series Begins: All Details

Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro users will need to fill a Google for to apply

Highlights
  • The pilot program has launched globally for Mi 9T series
  • Xiaomi is only inviting professional beta testers for this program
  • Users must ensure they are on the latest update before applying

MIUI 12 was officially unveiled in China last month, alongside the Mi 10 Zoom Edition. The company announced that it will begin rolling out the update to compatible phones starting June, and currently it is working on releasing Closed Beta updates on phones. The MIUI 12 Global ROM has not been announced yet, but Xiaomi has started recruiting people for a new MIUI 12 Pilot Testing Program. This new program has been launched for a few devices only, and Indian users can apply for testing the software on the Redmi K20 series.

Xiaomi took to the forums to announce the MIUI 12 Pilot Testing Program. It is recruiting users to test the MIUI 12 pre-release build on the Redmi K20 Pro and the Redmi K20. To apply for this programme, beta testers must join this Telegram group, and fill up this Google Form. The form asks for basic details like email ID, the device you possess, your Telegram user ID, and a screenshot of your ‘About Phone' section, among other things. Users will need to join the Telegram group by May 14 (9pm IST), and will need to register 15th May, 9pm IST.

While in India, only the Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 are eligible for the MIUI 12 Pilot program, the company has launched a similar program globally wherein Mi 9, Mi 9T, and Mi 9T Pro users can also apply. Eligible users will have to fill this Google form form for applying for the global MIUI 12 Pilot Program.

The company will sift through the registrations and select few users for the MIUI 12 pilot program. These users will get a special OTA update permission, details of which will be communicated via the MIUI 12 Telegram group only. Selected users will be added to the separate MIUI 12 Telegram group. Xiaomi has listed certain pre-conditions to be eligible to register. For instance, the user has to be an active member of the Mi India Community. Before applying for the program, the user must ensure that the device is on the latest Global Stable ROM available. The beta tester will also be required to sign an NDA in order to not leak anything related to the ROM provided during testing. The user should be proficient in beta testing, know MIUI well, and have knowledge about Fastboot flashing and unlocking of a bootloader.

It is important to note that the pre-release build may contain bugs, so if the device is your daily driver, then it is recommended to wait for the stable ROM.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Versatile cameras
  • Great value for money
  • Bad
  • 4K video quality could be better
  • Slow front camera pop-up mechanism
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro review
Display 6.39-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Xiaomi Redmi K20

Xiaomi Redmi K20

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth, lag-free performance
  • Appealing design
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming low-light camera performance
  • Quite slippery
  • No expandable storage
  • Slow front camera pop-up mechanism
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi K20 review
Display 6.39-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: MIUI 12, MIUI 12 Pilot Program, MIUI 12 Pilot Testing Program, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
'Dear Class of 2020' Is YouTube's Virtual Graduation Ceremony Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
Space Force Trailer: The Office Stars Reunite on Netflix Workplace Comedy
MIUI 12 Pilot Testing Program Announced in India, Registration for Redmi K20 Series Begins: All Details
