Technology News
loading

MIUI 12 Global Launch Expected on May 19

MIUI 12 brings a lot of new cosmetic features to Xiaomi phones as well as privacy related changes.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 8 May 2020 17:10 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
MIUI 12 Global Launch Expected on May 19

MIUI 12 brings a flatter and more simplified interface

Highlights
  • MIUI 12 brings many changes and improvements
  • It is expected to launch globally, along with rollout details, on May 19
  • MIUI shared a cryptic message on Twitter which was decoded by fans

MIUI 12 was unveiled late last month by Xiaomi in China alongside Mi 10 Lite Zoom Edition aka Mi 10 Youth Edition. MIUI is the Android-based custom operating system used by the Chinese company for its smartphones, and it is now getting its 12th iteration. However, at the launch event, the company did not share all the details of the rollout, but now, through a cryptic Twitter post on the MIUI account, Xiaomi has revealed that MIUI 12 may be launched for global markets on May 19 and the company is expected to announce the global rollout schedule for the new version on this date.

The tweet shared by the MIUI account  includes a puzzle, which as per the account, reveals an important day for MIUI 12. As decoded, the final equation shows the number 19, which is believed to be indicating to May 19 and that it might be the day of the global launch of MIUI 12. It is expected that the company will share details about the global rollout of the new MIUI version with a timeline for when each phone will get the update. Xiaomi first unveiled MIUI 12 during the launch of the Mi 10 Lite Zoom Edition and at the time, it was said that MIUI 12 will be made available starting late June.

The company also shared a list of phones that will receive the update in the first and second batch in China. Phones like the Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10, Mi 10 Youth Edition, Mi 9 Pro 5G, Mi 9, and others are included in the first batch while the Mi MIX 3, Mi MIX 2S, Mi CC9 series, Mi 9 SE, Mi 8 series, and others are part of the second batch. The full list can be found in our MIUI 12 update rollout report.

MIUI 12 new interface features

Xiaomi shared. some of the new features that will come to MIUI 12. These include a flatter and more simplified interface, addition of many graphics and visuals complimenting the text, revamped system animations, Android 10-like navigation gestures, and many more. Xiaomi has also made some privacy-related changes including Flare that keeps a tab on all the permissions given to different apps. There is also a new feature called Barbed Wire that lets users grant permissions to apps for a specified amount of time. The Mask System feature prevents apps from accessing information like IMEI number, calendar, call logs, and more.

 

MIUI 12 Pilot Testing Program

Further, earlier this week, Xiaomi had started recruiting people for a new MIUI 12 Pilot Testing Program. This program is only available for a select number of devices and Indian users with Redmi K20 series can apply for testing the software. To be enrolled in the program, users will have to join the Telegram group by May 14 (9pm IST) and will need to register by May 15, 9pm IST.

Is Mi 10 an expensive OnePlus 8 or a budget budget S20 Ultra? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, MIUI 12
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy A21s Alleged Promo Video Surfaces Online, Camera Features Tipped
Mi Box 4K vs Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Web Stories
Video Games That Were Hyped, But Were Huge Letdowns
gaming Video Games That Were Hyped, But Were Huge Letdowns
Best Xbox Exclusive Franchises
gaming Best Xbox Exclusive Franchises
Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
gaming Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
gaming Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Top Five True Wireless Headphones to Buy
tech Top Five True Wireless Headphones to Buy
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?
tech What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?

Related Stories

MIUI 12 Global Launch Expected on May 19
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  2. Xiaomi Mi Box 4K Streaming Device Launched in India
  3. Popular Google Doodle Games Brings the Classic Pac-Man Game
  4. Realme India CEO Teases Realme X3 with 60x SuperZoom Support
  5. Uttar Pradesh Starts Online Registration for Stranded Migrant Workers
  6. Jio Launches New ‘Work-From-Home’ Prepaid Recharge Plan
  7. Amazon Has Renewed Four More Shots Please! for a Third Season
  8. Realme Nazro 10, Narzo 10A Arriving in India on May 11
  9. New Poco Products to Launch on May 12, Poco F2 Series Expected
  10. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Authenticator for Android Updated, Now Allows Transfer of 2FA Codes Between Devices
  2. Tesla Aims to Restart Fremont Plant as Soon as Friday: Report
  3. YouTube Gets Redesigned Video Watch Page on Mobile, YouTube Music Also Getting New Features
  4. Jio Launches Rs. 2,399 Annual Prepaid Recharge Plan With 2GB Daily High-Speed Data Benefits
  5. Aarogya Setu: Kerala High Court Seeks Government Reply Over Challenge to Mandatory App
  6. Google Takes 'Bolo' App Global as 'Read Along' to Help Kids With Reading, Comprehension Skills
  7. Mi 10 vs OnePlus 8: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  8. Realme X3 With 60x SuperZoom Teased, May Launch in India Soon
  9. Redmi 9 Surfaces on Xiaomi’s RF Exposure Webpage, Launch Imminent
  10. MIUI 12 Global Launch Expected on May 19
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com