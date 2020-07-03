Xiaomi appears to be working on an enhanced Reading mode on MIUI 12 to offer smartphone users an experience similar to an e-ink display. The new enhancement is expected to add a paper-like textured overlay on the screen to reduce eye strain. A MIUI 12 beta version meant for Chinese users has been spotted with the new option within the Reading mode settings. However, Xiaomi hasn't provided any clarity whether the latest offering will be available across all its MIUI 12-compatible models.

The MIUI 12 China beta ROM version 20.6.30 carries references to an option called “Paper” that will be a part of the enhanced Reading mode, as first reported by Polish blog MIUI Polska. Some screenshots shared online from the beta ROM show that the new option will be available as a part of the updated Reading mode settings and will add a “coarse paper-like texture” to all elements visible on the screen. This is likely to transform the existing experience into a faux e-ink display, as noted by XDA Developers.

Alongside the new Paper option, the enhanced Reading mode on MIUI 12 appears to bring the ability to adjust colour temperature of the display. There would be options namely 'Full colors', 'Light colors', and 'Black and white' to make certain changes in colour temperature after enabling the Reading mode. While there would just be a yellow overlay in the 'Full colors' option, the 'Light colors ' option is likely to enable faded on-screen colours, similar to the ‘Chromatic' reading mode available on OnePlus' OxygenOS. The 'Black and white' option, on the other hand, would bring a monochromatic effect.

It isn't clear whether the new features will be limited to certain Xiaomi phones or available across all MIUI 12-compatible models. Also, since the enhanced Reading mode has been spotted in a beta version meant for Chinese testers, there is no clarity on when the fresh experience will be available for global users.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi has started rolling out the initial MIUI 12 Global Stable update in India. The new version is arriving for Redmi K20 users. Nevertheless, it is also in testing for other models.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.