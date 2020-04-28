Technology News
loading

MIUI 12 Camera App Features Previewed: Magic Clone, Custom Colours, and More

Xiaomi is going for a lean and functional design in the next version.

By Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 28 April 2020 17:32 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
MIUI 12 Camera App Features Previewed: Magic Clone, Custom Colours, and More

Photo Credit: Xiaomi/ Weibo

The camera app in MIUI 12 is designed around “simplification”

Highlights
  • MIUI 12 camera app is getting a big redesign
  • It introduces new shooting modes like Magic Clone, Magic Kaleidoscope
  • You’ll also be able to customise the shutter sound and colours

Xiaomi has officially launched MIUI 12, the next big update of its Android-based operating system. The official rollout begins next month, but Xiaomi has already detailed some of the big new features that we should expect from it and all the phones that will be eligible for this update. Today, we get a sneak peek at Xiaomi's revamped camera app in MIUI 12. Designed with simplification in mind, the new app will let you rearrange shooting modes, and introduces new sounds and colours. New features such as Magic Clone and Magic Kaleidoscope have also been added.

The official preview video was shared by a product director of Xiaomi Camera, going by the handle of Queena_Xiaomi on Weibo, as reported by Gizmochina. The executive shared a one minute video that shows some of the new features in the upcoming app. The core theme of the new app seems to be ‘simplification.' The new app looks familiar to the existing camera app on Xiaomi phones, but with a new colour scheme and cleaner fonts.

A quick swipe down from the top, lets you quickly toggle the aspect ratio, set a timer, add a framing grid to the viewfinder, and so on. We're then quickly introduced to a new feature called Magic Clone, possibly for multiplicity photography although how this would actually work is still unclear. Next, we learn about something called Magic Kaleidoscope that would probably let your create kaleidoscope effects from photos you take. These features seem to be new shooting modes that should be available on any phone that supports this version of the camera app.

We then jump to a shot that shows the lens configuration for a periscope-style camera lens system in a smartphone, quickly followed by a zoomed in shot of an animated lighthouse, with 50x written in bold letters. This could hint at some new AI algorithms built into the new app, to achieve better quality hybrid zoom in phones with large sensors or with periscope-style cameras. The new app also seems to introduce new camera controls, as you'll be able to use the same shutter button to either take a still or hold the shutter button to begin recording.

Finally, Xiaomi has added the ability to rearrange the shooting modes within the app. This means, you can have your frequently used shooting modes front and centre, instead of having to swipe around a lot. There's a quick slide about the ability to change colours of the menus in the camera app, which is a nice touch. You'll also be able to customise the shutter sound, for when you take a photo.

As we mentioned earlier, Xiaomi recently introduced MIUI 12, which is due for a June rollout. Here's a full list of all the devices that are scheduled to receive the update.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro the new best phone under Rs. 15,000? We discussed how you can pick the best one, on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: MIUI, MIUI 12, Xiaomi, Redmi
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

More
MIUI 13 Already in Development, Xiaomi Reveals
Realme Watch Tipped to Come With 1.4-Inch Display, Renders and Specifications Leaked
Web Stories
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
tech Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
tech Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean

Related Stories

MIUI 12 Camera App Features Previewed: Magic Clone, Custom Colours, and More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Signs $1-Billion Deal With Nokia
  2. Nintendo Confirms Hackers May Have Accessed 1,60,000 Accounts
  3. Here's the List of Devices Getting MIUI 12 Update by Xiaomi
  4. How to Order Essential Goods on WhatsApp via JioMart
  5. OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger India Price Officially Revealed
  6. RedmiBook, Mi-Branded Laptops Said to Launch in India Soon
  7. Amazon, Flipkart Appeal for Relaxation of Non-Essential Items Sale Online
  8. Mi 10 Lite Zoom Edition With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched
  9. Xiaomi Finally Unveils MIUI 12: All the New Features You Need to Know About
  10. Samsung Galaxy J2 Core 2020 With Android Go Edition Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. MIUI 12 Camera App Features Previewed: Magic Clone, Custom Colours, and More
  2. RedmiBook, Mi-Branded Laptops Said to Launch in India Soon
  3. Realme Watch Tipped to Come With 1.4-Inch Display, Renders and Specifications Leaked
  4. MIUI 13 Already in Development, Xiaomi Reveals
  5. Oppo A92 Tipped to Come With Quad Rear Cameras and 5,000mAh Battery, Render Leaked
  6. OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger Price in India Announced: All Details
  7. TikTok Launches Donation Stickers to Allow Creators to Raise Funds for Coronavirus Relief
  8. Idea Nirvana Postpaid to Become Vodafone RED Postpaid in Eight Telecom Circles Starting May 11
  9. BSNL Discontinues Amazon Prime Subscription Offer ‘Until Further Notice’
  10. LG Velvet Specifications Announced Ahead of Launch Next Month
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com