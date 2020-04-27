Technology News
MIUI 12 Announced, Rollout Begins From June: New Features

New privacy related features like Flare, Barbed Wire, and Mask System have arrived with MIUI 12.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 27 April 2020 17:46 IST
MIUI 12 brings new live wallpapers featuring Earth and Mars

Highlights
  • MIUI 12 brings a new flat and simple UI with better text spacing
  • New Always On Display styles have been added
  • MIUI 12 brings optimised multi-window support

MIUI 12 has been announced, alongside the launch of Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G. The new software overlay comes with a new UI, a slew of new animations, and privacy improvements. A bunch of new interesting live wallpapers have been added, and the Always on Display feature now comes with several new options to choose from. New privacy related features like Flare, Barbed Wire, and Mask System have arrived with MIUI 12, and the multi-window has been improved upon as well. Xiaomi has also announced that MIUI 12 will begin rolling out to the first batch of devices from June.

MIUI 12 new interface features

Starting with the interface, MIUI 12 has a flatter and more simplified interface than before. It brings a bright white background that highlights the text better, along with wider spacing between text. There's also a bunch of added graphics and visuals complimenting the text, to make understanding for the viewer a lot easier. Xiaomi notes that it has done extensive work on system animation and has revamped almost all transition on the phone. This includes screen rotation, app launch and close, and even rearranging icons on the home screen. It brings new Android 10-like navigation gestures as well.

miui12 main 1 MIUI 12

MIUI 12 brings new visuals alongside text

There are a host of new live wallpapers that feature the Mars and Earth. These wallpapers are unique as they show you an image of Mars from afar, and then zoom in to show you a close up of the red terrain and plateau regions on the planet. Similarly, the Earth live wallpaper also zooms in to show you an aerial view of different places on the planet. Xiaomi has used Mars exploration data to make high-precision 3D Martian land-forms for these wallpapers.  When in Dark Mode, the planet also enters the night, and the visuals represent how the planet looks like when it's dark. When you open a folder, the wallpaper zooms in, and zooms out when you close it. When you open a folder, the wallpaper zooms in, and zooms out when you close it. There are host of new Always On Display styles as well, inspired by Mars and Earth.

ezgifcom optimize 2 MIUI 12

MIUI 12 gets a new Mars live wallpaper

MIUI 12 also gets a more optimised multi-window feature and floating chat window support for full-screen apps.

MIUI 12 new privacy features

Xiaomi stresses a lot on privacy with MIUI 12, and claims that it has cleared the ‘Android Enhanced Privacy Protection Test' done by TÜV Rheinland. There is a new feature called Flare which essentially keeps a tab on all the permissions given to different apps, and flags an alert when these apps are using camera or GPS. The new Barbed Wire feature enables the user to grant permission to apps for a specified amount of time. It will allow users to enable permissions for apps only once, every time, or reject at all times. There's also a new Mask System feature that prevents apps from accessing information like IMEI, calendar, call logs, and more.

MIUI 12 other new features

It also brings new health features that allow for recording steps and other activity without taking up too much power. Xiaomi says that this consumes less than 1 percent battery throughout the day. For people who have hearing or vocal disabilities, the new overlay brings an AI Calling feature that transcribes the conversation in real-time to help use other response techniques, other than speaking. Apart from the features, Xiaomi has announced the rollout schedule for MIUI 12 in China. The rollout will begin for the first batch at the end of June, and the timelines for the second and third batch is yet to be announced. A host of Redmi and Mi phones will receive the update, and the first batch includes Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10, Mi 9 Pro 5G, Mi 9, Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30, Redmi K20 Pro, and Redmi K20.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: MIUI 12, MIUI 12 Features, MIUI 12 Rollout Timeline, Xiaomi, MIUI
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
