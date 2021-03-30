Technology News
  MIUI 12.5 Test Recruitment Programme Commences for Mi, Redmi, and Poco Smartphones in India

MIUI 12.5 Test Recruitment Programme Commences for Mi, Redmi, and Poco Smartphones in India

MIUI 12.5 brings up to 32 percent less memory consumption and provides a 17 percent decrease in power consumption.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 30 March 2021 16:06 IST
MIUI 12.5 Test Recruitment Programme Commences for Mi, Redmi, and Poco Smartphones in India

MIUI 12.5 was unveiled globally in February

Highlights
  • MIUI 12.5 recruitment programme includes a survey on Beehive
  • Xiaomi has shared a list of eligible smartphones
  • MIUI 12.5 does not have a release date in India yet

MIUI 12.5 stable ROM recruitment programme has kicked off in India and the company has shared a list of supported devices. MIUI 12.5 was unveiled late in December 2020 in China and the global version was unveiled in February 2021 alongside Mi 11. Now, the company has started recruiting beta testers for MIUI 12.5 on Mi, Redmi, and Poco smartphones, however, there is no release date for the stable ROM yet. While MIUI 12.5 is the latest version of the ROM, it is an incremental upgrade over MIUI 12 that was unveiled in April 2020.

Xiaomi has started recruiting beta testers in India for its upcoming MIUI 12.5 OS for Mi, Redmi, and Poco smartphones. Since the company's community page is no longer functional in India, it shared the survey through a questionnaire on Beehive. Interested users will need to answer a host of questions regarding their participation and share their Mi IDs. Along with the recruitment programme, Xiaomi has also shared the list of eligible smartphones.

Eligible Mi smartphones include:

Eligible Redmi smartphones include:

Eligible Poco smartphones include:

For now, Xiaomi is testing MIUI 12.5 on the aforementioned smartphones but it does not mean these are all the phones that will receive MIUI 12.5. Xiaomi could add more to the list later down the line.

MIUI 12.5 brings enhanced privacy protection with transparency. It is touted to consume up to 32 percent less memory in system operations and provide a 17 percent decrease in power consumption. Additionally, it is expected to optimise system apps and deliver better graphics rendering over MIUI 12. There are animated Super Wallpapers in the update, floating windows, ‘Ripples' and ‘Burst' animations, among other features.

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Further reading: MIUI 12.5, MIUI, Xiaomi, Poco
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones.
Mi 11i With Flat AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 888 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

MIUI 12.5 Test Recruitment Programme Commences for Mi, Redmi, and Poco Smartphones in India
