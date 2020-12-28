Technology News
MIUI 12.5 Launch Set for Today, Closed Beta Registrations Already Started for 21 Models

MIUI 12.5 is teased to come with an upgraded privacy protection and feature some new interface-level improvements.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 28 December 2020 14:53 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo

MIUI 12.5 will come as an upgrade to MIUI 12 that debuted in April

Highlights
  • MIUI 12.5 release has been announced on Weibo
  • The new version will set the stage for MIUI 13
  • MIUI 12.5 closed beta registrations are live for Redmi and Mi users

MIUI 12.5 is set to debut alongside Mi 11 at Xiaomi's launch event in China later today. The new release will come as an update to MIUI 12 that was launched in April. Meanwhile, Xiaomi has started taking registrations for a closed beta release of MIUI 12.5. The beta release will specifically be available for 21 models initially. These will include Mi 10, Mi 9, Mi CC9e, Redmi K20, and Redmi Note 9 5G, among others.

Xiaomi posted a few teasers on Weibo to announce the launch of MIUI 12.5 at the Mi 11 event that is scheduled for 7:30pm CST Asia (5pm IST) today. The new MIUI version is teased to have an upgraded privacy protection. It will feature interface-level improvements, though we can't expect much — given that it will be a point release of MIUI 12. The new version will also set the stage for MIUI 13 that is already in development and may arrive sometime next year.

Detailed features of MIUI 12.5 will be announced at the event later today. In the meantime, Xiaomi has kicked off registrations for a closed beta release of the upcoming MIUI version.

Users need to follow MIUI's WeChat account to participate in the closed beta programme for MIUI 12.5. Once registered, the MIUI team will review the application and then push the next-generation release.

MIUI 12.5 closed beta compatible devices

The list of compatible devices for MIUI 12.5 closed beta programme comprises 21 Mi and Redmi models, according to the Xiaomiui Telegram channel. These devices are Mi 9, Mi 9 SE, Mi CC9e, Mi CC9 ProMi 10, Mi 10 Youth Edition, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 UltraRedmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K30, Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K30i 5G, Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30S Ultra, Redmi K30 Ultra, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 9, Redmi 10X 5G, and Redmi 10X Pro. Other Xiaomi devices are likely to be added at a later stage.

OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best 'Value Flagship' Phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi.
