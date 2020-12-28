MIUI 12.5 is set to debut alongside Mi 11 at Xiaomi's launch event in China later today. The new release will come as an update to MIUI 12 that was launched in April. Meanwhile, Xiaomi has started taking registrations for a closed beta release of MIUI 12.5. The beta release will specifically be available for 21 models initially. These will include Mi 10, Mi 9, Mi CC9e, Redmi K20, and Redmi Note 9 5G, among others.

Xiaomi posted a few teasers on Weibo to announce the launch of MIUI 12.5 at the Mi 11 event that is scheduled for 7:30pm CST Asia (5pm IST) today. The new MIUI version is teased to have an upgraded privacy protection. It will feature interface-level improvements, though we can't expect much — given that it will be a point release of MIUI 12. The new version will also set the stage for MIUI 13 that is already in development and may arrive sometime next year.

Detailed features of MIUI 12.5 will be announced at the event later today. In the meantime, Xiaomi has kicked off registrations for a closed beta release of the upcoming MIUI version.

Users need to follow MIUI's WeChat account to participate in the closed beta programme for MIUI 12.5. Once registered, the MIUI team will review the application and then push the next-generation release.

MIUI 12.5 closed beta compatible devices

The list of compatible devices for MIUI 12.5 closed beta programme comprises 21 Mi and Redmi models, according to the Xiaomiui Telegram channel. These devices are Mi 9, Mi 9 SE, Mi CC9e, Mi CC9 Pro, Mi 10, Mi 10 Youth Edition, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Ultra, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K30, Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K30i 5G, Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30S Ultra, Redmi K30 Ultra, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 9, Redmi 10X 5G, and Redmi 10X Pro. Other Xiaomi devices are likely to be added at a later stage.

