MIUI 12.5 was announced last month as an upgrade to the MIUI 12 software. It brought along new animations and enhanced privacy controls, among other features. Now, the company has started to release the developer version for 28 phone models. The list includes a range of Xiaomi phones like Mi 11, Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Extreme Commemorative Edition, Mi 10 Youth Edition, Mi 9, Mi 9 Pro, Mi 9 Transparent Exclusive Edition, Mi 9SE, Mi CC9 Pro, Mi CC9, Mi CC9e, and Mi CC9 Meitu Custom Edition.

Xiaomi has taken to Weibo to announce the rollout of MIUI 12.5 Developer Edition in China. In the first 28 models that are receiving the update, there are a host of Redmi-branded phones as well, including Redmi 10X, Redmi 10X Pro, Redmi K30, Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K30i 5G, Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30S Extreme Commemorative Edition, Redmi K30 Extreme Commemorative Edition, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 7, and Redmi Note 7 Pro.

The company earlier confirmed that the stable rollout of MIUI 12.5 will begin for the first batch by the end of April 2021. First, units in China will receive the MIUI 12.5 update, and Xiaomi will announce expansion to global markets at a later stage.

New features that come with MIUI 12.5 include lower power and memory consumption, optimisation of system apps and better graphics rendering over MIUI 12. It brings animated Super Wallpapers like Snow Mountain and Geometry. MIUI 12.5 comes with the ability to prompt you with a pop-up when an app attempts to access your clipboard data. Xiaomi has also brought updated Notes and Mi Browser to MIUI 12.5. It also brings an option to share approximate location instead of exact location with certain apps.

Is Mi 10i a OnePlus Nord killer? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.