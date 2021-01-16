Technology News
loading

MIUI 12.5 Developer Version Rollout Begins for 28 Xiaomi Phones: Full List

MIUI 12.5 developer version is rolling out to Xiaomi phones like Mi 11, Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Extreme Commemorative Edition, and Mi 10 Youth Edition.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 16 January 2021 12:59 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
MIUI 12.5 Developer Version Rollout Begins for 28 Xiaomi Phones: Full List

Xiaomi will announce expansion of MIUI 12.5 to global markets at a later stage

Highlights
  • MIUI 12.5 brings lower power and memory consumption features
  • The update will roll out to Redmi Note 8, Note 7, and Note 7 Pro
  • Stable rollout of MIUI 12.5 will begin by the end of April 2021

MIUI 12.5 was announced last month as an upgrade to the MIUI 12 software. It brought along new animations and enhanced privacy controls, among other features. Now, the company has started to release the developer version for 28 phone models. The list includes a range of Xiaomi phones like Mi 11, Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Extreme Commemorative Edition, Mi 10 Youth Edition, Mi 9, Mi 9 Pro, Mi 9 Transparent Exclusive Edition, Mi 9SE, Mi CC9 Pro, Mi CC9, Mi CC9e, and Mi CC9 Meitu Custom Edition.

Xiaomi has taken to Weibo to announce the rollout of MIUI 12.5 Developer Edition in China. In the first 28 models that are receiving the update, there are a host of Redmi-branded phones as well, including Redmi 10X, Redmi 10X Pro, Redmi K30, Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K30i 5G, Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30S Extreme Commemorative Edition, Redmi K30 Extreme Commemorative Edition, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 7, and Redmi Note 7 Pro.

The company earlier confirmed that the stable rollout of MIUI 12.5 will begin for the first batch by the end of April 2021. First, units in China will receive the MIUI 12.5 update, and Xiaomi will announce expansion to global markets at a later stage.

New features that come with MIUI 12.5 include lower power and memory consumption, optimisation of system apps and better graphics rendering over MIUI 12. It brings animated Super Wallpapers like Snow Mountain and Geometry. MIUI 12.5 comes with the ability to prompt you with a pop-up when an app attempts to access your clipboard data. Xiaomi has also brought updated Notes and Mi Browser to MIUI 12.5. It also brings an option to share approximate location instead of exact location with certain apps.

Is Mi 10i a OnePlus Nord killer? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Attractive design
  • Very good performance
  • Fast wireless charging
  • Good camera performance
  • Vivid 90Hz display
  • Speedy face recognition
  • Bad
  • Fingerprint unlock isn’t quick
  • Gets hot easily
  • No IP rating
Read detailed Xiaomi Mi 10 review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4780mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 20-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Redmi 10X Pro 5G

Redmi 10X Pro 5G

Display 6.57-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 820
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4520mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Redmi K30 5G

Redmi K30 5G

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: MIUI 12.5, Xiaomi, MIUI
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Apple Said to Consider Foldable iPhone; Minor Changes Planned for 2021 Models
Truecaller’s Alan Mamedi Says Half the Indian Smartphones Have the Caller ID App

Related Stories

MIUI 12.5 Developer Version Rollout Begins for 28 Xiaomi Phones: Full List
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Xstream Rs. 3,999 Plan Buyers Will Now Get Free 1Gbps Wi-Fi Router
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52 Being Produced in India, 5G Variant Expected: Report
  3. Signal Is Down Now, Because of Millions of New Users Joining
  4. Thomson Launches 42-Inch, 43-Inch Path Android TVs in India
  5. Apple Store Offering Rs. 5,000 Cashback on Orders Over Rs. 44,900
  6. 'India Won’t Have Its Own Messenger' Hike CEO Says
  7. WhatsApp Delays New Privacy Policy by Three Months Amid Severe Criticism
  8. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Kicks Off on January 20
  9. Jio Phone Prepaid Recharge Portfolio Removes Rs. 153 Plan
  10. PlayStation 5 Won’t Go on Pre-Orders Again in India Before February 2 Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Truecaller’s Alan Mamedi Says Half the Indian Smartphones Have the Caller ID App
  2. MIUI 12.5 Developer Version Rollout Begins for 28 Xiaomi Phones: Full List
  3. Apple Said to Consider Foldable iPhone; Minor Changes Planned for 2021 Models
  4. Facebook, Twitter, More Social Media Face Push From Investors Over Control Ahead of US Inauguration
  5. Amazon Will Let Companies Build Voice Assistants on Alexa
  6. Walmart's E-Commerce Chief Marc Lore to Step Down After Nearly Five Years
  7. WhatsApp Delays New Privacy Policy by Three Months Amid Severe Criticism
  8. Signal Is Down Globally, COO Confirms This Is Due Huge Influx of Users
  9. YouTube Testing a New Feature That Lets Users Buy Products Shown in Videos
  10. COVID-19 Vaccination-Focussed Caller Tune Replaces Voice of Amitabh Bachchan
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com