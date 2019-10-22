Redmi K20 has started receiving MIUI 11 update in India. Released alongside the launch of the Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi Note 8, the new MIUI update offers a new "minimalistic design" along with a dedicated system-wide dark mode. The MIUI 11 update also optimises the user experience specifically for full-screen devices such as the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro. Further, Xiaomi has offered gentle sounds of nature through the new alarm ringtones and notification sounds. The MIUI 11 update also carries an always-on experience.

The anticipated MIUI 11 update has started rolling out for the Redmi K20 in India. At the Redmi Note 8 series launch event earlier this month, Xiaomi announced that the MIUI 11 update will be released for the Poco F1, Redmi K20, Redmi Y3, Redmi 7, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7S, and Redmi Note 7 Pro between October 22 and October 31. The Redmi K20 on Tuesday became the first phone to get the update. It will also reach the Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 5, Redmi 5A, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite, Redmi Y2, Redmi 4, Mi Mix 2, and Mi Max 2 between November 4-12 and will hit the Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi 7A, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A, and Redmi Note 8 from November 13-29. It will ultimately reach the Redmi Note 8 Pro between December 18-26.

MIUI 11 update debuts on Redmi K20 in India

You can check the arrival of the MIUI 11 update on your Redmi K20 by going to Settings > About phone > System update. The update size is 766MB and it carries software version MIUI v11.0.2.0.PFJINXM. Furthermore, the September 2019 Android security patch is included with the MIUI 11 update.

MIUI 11 new features, changes

Designed to offer the always-on experience, MIUI 11 is available as an upgrade to MIUI 10. The update brings features such as Dynamic Clock, Kaleidoscope effects, and custom codes that can be placed on the always-on lock screen. There is also a notification light-like experience to the lock screen. Additionally, the update brings a Wallpaper Carousel to let users have a personalised lock screen.

Xiaomi has provided natural sounds and notification effects, preloaded Mi Share app, and an all-new document viewer that is integrated within the preloaded File Manager app. Similarly, the pre-installed Notes app lets users manage and edit their tasks.

The MIUI 11 update for the Redmi K20 also includes various improvements and optimisations. The official changelog confirms that there are optimisations pertaining to the in-display fingerprint sensor and user interface. Further, the update fixes the bugs that were affecting the fingerprint icon. There is also an upgraded App Vault with a new design and the ability to view more shortcuts by swiping down on the screen.

Xiaomi has also offered the an updated Game Turbo feature that can turn off auto brightness, screenshot gestures, and the Reading mode. The toolbox in the Game Turbo feature has also been upgraded to support autoplay and switching between multiple data SIM cards.