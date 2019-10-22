Technology News
Redmi K20 Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Update in India: Everything You Need to Know

MIUI 11 update for the Redmi K20 comes along with the September 2019 Android security patch.

By | Updated: 22 October 2019 16:59 IST
Redmi K20 Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Update in India: Everything You Need to Know

MIUI 11 brings an optimised full-screen experience on Redmi K20

Highlights
  • MIUI 11 update for Redmi K20 is sized at 766MB
  • The update is due to reach many other Xiaomi phones
  • Redmi K20 also gets the September 2019 Android security patch

Redmi K20 has started receiving MIUI 11 update in India. Released alongside the launch of the Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi Note 8, the new MIUI update offers a new "minimalistic design" along with a dedicated system-wide dark mode. The MIUI 11 update also optimises the user experience specifically for full-screen devices such as the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro. Further, Xiaomi has offered gentle sounds of nature through the new alarm ringtones and notification sounds. The MIUI 11 update also carries an always-on experience.

How to download MIUI 11 update

The anticipated MIUI 11 update has started rolling out for the Redmi K20 in India. At the Redmi Note 8 series launch event earlier this month, Xiaomi announced that the MIUI 11 update will be released for the Poco F1Redmi K20Redmi Y3Redmi 7Redmi Note 7Redmi Note 7S, and Redmi Note 7 Pro between October 22 and October 31. The Redmi K20 on Tuesday became the first phone to get the update. It will also reach the Redmi K20 ProRedmi 6Redmi 6 ProRedmi 6ARedmi Note 5Redmi Note 5 ProRedmi 5Redmi 5ARedmi Note 4Redmi Y1Redmi Y1 LiteRedmi Y2Redmi 4Mi Mix 2, and Mi Max 2 between November 4-12 and will hit the Redmi Note 6 ProRedmi 7ARedmi 8Redmi 8A, and Redmi Note 8 from November 13-29. It will ultimately reach the Redmi Note 8 Pro between December 18-26.

miui 11 update redmi k20 gadgets 360 MIUI 11 MIUI Xiaomi

MIUI 11 update debuts on Redmi K20 in India

 

You can check the arrival of the MIUI 11 update on your Redmi K20 by going to Settings > About phone > System update. The update size is 766MB and it carries software version MIUI v11.0.2.0.PFJINXM. Furthermore, the September 2019 Android security patch is included with the MIUI 11 update.

MIUI 11 new features, changes

Designed to offer the always-on experience, MIUI 11 is available as an upgrade to MIUI 10. The update brings features such as Dynamic Clock, Kaleidoscope effects, and custom codes that can be placed on the always-on lock screen. There is also a notification light-like experience to the lock screen. Additionally, the update brings a Wallpaper Carousel to let users have a personalised lock screen.

Xiaomi has provided natural sounds and notification effects, preloaded Mi Share app, and an all-new document viewer that is integrated within the preloaded File Manager app. Similarly, the pre-installed Notes app lets users manage and edit their tasks.

The MIUI 11 update for the Redmi K20 also includes various improvements and optimisations. The official changelog confirms that there are optimisations pertaining to the in-display fingerprint sensor and user interface. Further, the update fixes the bugs that were affecting the fingerprint icon. There is also an upgraded App Vault with a new design and the ability to view more shortcuts by swiping down on the screen.

Xiaomi has also offered the an updated Game Turbo feature that can turn off auto brightness, screenshot gestures, and the Reading mode. The toolbox in the Game Turbo feature has also been upgraded to support autoplay and switching between multiple data SIM cards.

