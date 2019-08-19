Technology News
MIUI 11 May Arrive As Early As September, Xiaomi Product Director Hints

New features are coming to light as we head closer towards the launch

19 August 2019
MIUI 11 could finally bring an end to the spammy ads

Highlights
  • MIUI 11 conference is expected to be organised next month
  • The latest leak hints at this possibility
  • We could also expect a speech-to-text feature for the dialler app

News about Xiaomi's MIUI 11 have been doing the rounds for a while and now it seems the new version might just finally release by the end of September. Xiaomi's product director recently posted about giving away two lucky draw tickets to a MIUI 11 conference, hinting at the MIUI 11 release timeline in the process. The giveaway organised by Xiaomi executive ends on September 5, which could mean that MIUI 11 would launch around that time or sometime later in September. While we have some idea of the new features in the upcoming version of the Android skin, it will also feature a voice-to-text translation feature.

According to a report by MyDrivers, the Xiaomi product director and MIUI Experience general manager didn't share any further details on the actual roll out but the fact that the MIUI 11 conference is set for next month, indicates that the software could also release around that same time. The report also states that MIUI 11 is positioned as a “new and unique OS,” although this doesn't really give us much to go on. It further states that other than offering new features, the “advertising issues will also be resolved.” This means we could finally see the end of annoying ads in Xiaomi phones or at least a reduced frequency of ads, which the company has already begun doing with the Redmi K20 series.

Among some of the new features, we could also expect to see a built-in speech-to-text translation feature for the phone dialler app. The way in which it is described, users will be able to enable this once the call is answered and all incoming speech will be translated into text, which you'll be able to see in real-time. You can then type in the responses you want or choose from a template of suggested reply and the system will convey that to the caller for you. This sounds similar to Google's Duplex, except with a lot more user intervention. It's still early to tell if this feature will be only available in China or if it will roll out to other countries too.

Xiaomi has also revealed that MIUI 11 will come with a new monochrome power saving mode for saving battery, which might arrive as Super Power Saving Mode. This mode will reportedly change the UI to a black and white colour scheme and will shut down all features except telephony and messaging. New iconography and UI design are also in the pipeline, in addition to features such as automatic screenshot deletion post sharing, transition animations, and status bar optimisations among others.

Comments

Further reading: Xiaomi, MIUI 11, MIUI
Roydon Cerejo

