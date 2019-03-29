Technology News

MIUI 11 to Pack Redesigned Icons, Monochrome Low Power Mode, and More

, 29 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
MIUI 11 to Pack Redesigned Icons, Monochrome Low Power Mode, and More

MIUI 11 development started in January this year

Highlights

  • MIUI 11 will feature a unified design, system-wide dark mode
  • MIUI will also support automatic deletion of screenshots after sharing
  • There is no word on when MIUI 11 will start rolling out

MIUI 11 will come with redesigned icons, monochrome low power mode, and more. After revealing that it has started the development of MIUI 11 earlier this year and then teasing a number of features that to make an appearance in the updated software, the Xiaomi's MIUI development team has now revealed a number of other features that the users can expect to see in this upcoming operating system. The team divulged these features in an AMA on Weibo on Wednesday.

According to the MIUI team, the new version of the Android-based Xiaomi operating system will include a new monochrome low power mode, which may be dubbed as Super Power Saving Mode. This mode will shut down all system functions except calls and messages and turn the UI from colour to monochrome to conserve power.

MIUI 11 will also be getting new icons as well as a unified design that will change the appearance of the software. Additionally, the updated MIUI software will include support for automatic deletion of screenshots after sharing, status bar optimisations, transition animations, and more.

There is still no word on when MIUI 11 will be officially launched and start rolling out to the Xiaomi devices.

Earlier, the MIUI team had revealed that the MIUI 11 will get a system-wide dark mode, improvements to notifications, update user interface for app store, and ability to lock an app using face or fingerprint locking system. MIUI 11 will also get new Dolby sound effects, and more.

To recall, MIUI 10 originally announced in January 2018 and ten officially detailed in June last year. The stable version finally started rolling out in September 2018. If Xiaomi follows a similar trajectory this year, we can expect to see the stable version of MIUI 11 around September.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi recently released another video of its foldable phone prototype and officially launched the refreshed version of Mi Notebook Air 12.5.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: MIUI 11, Xiaomi MIUI 11
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 With LTE Connectivity, S Pen Support Launched
Russia Threatens to Block Popular VPN Services to Prevent Website Access
MIUI 11 to Pack Redesigned Icons, Monochrome Low Power Mode, and More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 6 Pro
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp Fingerprint Authentication Feature Spotted on Android
  2. WhatsApp Enables Consecutive Voice Messages, PiP Tweaks in the Offing
  3. Fitbit Versa Lite, Fitbit Inspire, Inspire HR Wearables Launched in India
  4. Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 to Go on Sale in India on April 4 at Rs. 2,999
  5. Nokia 7 Plus, 7.1, 6.1 Plus, 6.1 Receiving March Security Patch: Reports
  6. Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch (2019) With 8th-Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
  7. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  8. Marvel Reportedly Eyeing Angelina Jolie for The Eternals
  9. Nokia True Wireless Earbuds Review
  10. Oppo Reno Case Render Leak, Snapdragon 855 SoC Confirmed
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.