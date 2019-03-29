MIUI 11 to Pack Redesigned Icons, Monochrome Low Power Mode, and More

MIUI 11 will come with redesigned icons, monochrome low power mode, and more. After revealing that it has started the development of MIUI 11 earlier this year and then teasing a number of features that to make an appearance in the updated software, the Xiaomi's MIUI development team has now revealed a number of other features that the users can expect to see in this upcoming operating system. The team divulged these features in an AMA on Weibo on Wednesday.

According to the MIUI team, the new version of the Android-based Xiaomi operating system will include a new monochrome low power mode, which may be dubbed as Super Power Saving Mode. This mode will shut down all system functions except calls and messages and turn the UI from colour to monochrome to conserve power.

MIUI 11 will also be getting new icons as well as a unified design that will change the appearance of the software. Additionally, the updated MIUI software will include support for automatic deletion of screenshots after sharing, status bar optimisations, transition animations, and more.

There is still no word on when MIUI 11 will be officially launched and start rolling out to the Xiaomi devices.

Earlier, the MIUI team had revealed that the MIUI 11 will get a system-wide dark mode, improvements to notifications, update user interface for app store, and ability to lock an app using face or fingerprint locking system. MIUI 11 will also get new Dolby sound effects, and more.

To recall, MIUI 10 originally announced in January 2018 and ten officially detailed in June last year. The stable version finally started rolling out in September 2018. If Xiaomi follows a similar trajectory this year, we can expect to see the stable version of MIUI 11 around September.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi recently released another video of its foldable phone prototype and officially launched the refreshed version of Mi Notebook Air 12.5.