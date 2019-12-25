Technology News
MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM Tester Recruitment Begins in India

The recruitment process for MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM testing programme is now live in India.

By | Updated: 25 December 2019 12:21 IST
MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM Tester Recruitment Begins in India

Xiaomi has announced a list of 19 smartphones for the testing programme

Highlights
  • MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM testing will accept entries until December 29
  • Applicants will have to join the telegram channel for bug reports
  • MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM test builds will be released on a regular basis

Xiaomi has kicked off the recruitment program for MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM testing in India, and has already begun accepting entries. The test circle, officially called the “MIUI Global Stable Beta Testing Group - Mi Community India”, will be involved in running the early stable builds of MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM, as well as finding and reporting bug before the wider rollout commences in the country. Xiaomi has also revealed the 19 phones that will be eligible for the MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM testing programme in India.

A Mi Community Forum post announced that recruitment for the MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM testing programme is now underway, and submissions will be accepted till 9pm on December 29. There are a limited number of slots available for testing, and applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis. Applicants are also required to join the MIUI 11 Stable Beta Testing Recruitment - Mi Community India Telegram channel (@MiCommunityBetaTeamOfficial) where they can discuss bugs with other fellow testers and Xiaomi's internal recruitment team.

Those who are selected will be notified about the same via the official Telegram channel mentioned above. The test builds of MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM will be released in a staged manner and as frequently as regular beta updates. Xiaomi has listed a total of 19 smartphones that are compatible with the test build of MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM, and they are as follows:

  • Redmi K20
  • Poco F1
  • Redmi Note 8 Pro
  • Redmi Note 8
  • Redmi Note 7 Pro
  • Redmi Note 7/S
  • Redmi Note 5 Pro
  • Redmi Note 5
  • Redmi 8
  • Redmi 8A
  • Redmi 7
  • Redmi 7A
  • Redmi 6 Pro
  • Redmi 6
  • Redmi 6A
  • Redmi Y3
  • Redmi Y2
  • Mi Max 2
  • Mi Mix 2

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, MIUI 11, MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM
Comment
 
 

