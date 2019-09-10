Technology News
MIUI 11 Features, Iconography Leaked by Accidental Rollout Ahead of Formal Launch

Xiaomi accidentally rolled out MIUI 11 for devices such as Redmi K20 Pro, Mi Mix 2S, and Mi 6.

By | Updated: 10 September 2019 12:41 IST
Xiaomi is expected to release MIUI 11 officially later this month

  • MIUI 11.9.9.9 closed beta was briefly available for download
  • New MIUI version is said to have a reference of Mi 9 Pro 5G
  • MIUI 11 includes an all-new iconography

MIUI 11, Xiaomi's next-generation custom skin, is yet to receive an official launch. But ahead of any formal announcement, the Chinese company is said to have accidentally rolled out the new MIUI version to some of its devices. This has enabled us to see what's majorly new in MIUI 11. The custom skin is found to include colourful icons and an implementation specifically to enable cross-device file sharing between multiple devices of Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo.

As reported by XDA Developers, Xiaomi accidentally rolled out the MIUI 11 update for devices such as the Redmi K20 Pro, Mi Mix 2S, and Mi 6. The download links were reportedly available for the closed beta MIUI 11.9.9.9 for a short time, and an XDA Developers forum member was able to download the firmware to find out the new features of MIUI 11.

First in the series of changes that are apparently a part of MIUI 11 is the new iconography that looks quite different from what we have on MIUI 10. There are colourful icons but not in symmetry, unlike stock Android 10.

The latest MIUI is also found to have bold text throughout the interface alongside plenty of white space. Further, Xiaomi has provided a large number of system apps. A reference to the Mi 9 Pro 5G that will debut with the newly launched Mi Charge Turbo is also said to be available on MIUI 11.

miui 11 icons xda developers MIUI 11 MIUI Xiaomi

MIUI 11 is spotted with new icons and plenty of white space
Photo Credit: XDA Developers

 

MIUI 11 is said to have a new MIUI Always-on Display features that bring a Kaleidoscope-style experience with five different patterns that rotate each time when you turn the screen on. Users can also set an outer space style on the screen that changes the light based on the sunrise and sunset schedule at their location.

Xiaomi has also included a new dynamic sounds feature, new Xiaomi Community app, and a redesigned file manager. MIUI 11 is also found to have a dark mode scheduler and a quick replies option for certain messaging apps.

miui 11 features xda developers MIUI 11

MIUI 11 appears to include new MIUI Always on Display features, dark mode scheduler, and a quick replies option
Photo Credit: XDA Developers

 

Last month, Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi partnered to bring a cross-brand file transfer feature on their devices. The latest MIUI version is said to include its implementation.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun earlier this year revealed that MIUI 11 would cut down on ads and remove vulgar ads. However, references pertaining to ads are yet to be reported.

Since the reported features were spotted in the pre-release build of MIUI 11, it is safe to expect much more advancements and several tweaks in the final release that could hit as early as later this month.

Xiaomi already confirmed that it would offer a new monochrome power-saving mode and features such as automatic screenshot deletion post sharing, transition animations, and status bar optimisations through MIUI 11. The company is also testing a new MIUI 10 version based on Android 10.

MIUI 11, Xiaomi, MIUI
